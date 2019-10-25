State fire marshal K-9 from St. Mary's retires

Man accused of assault
A Waldorf man was charged with three counts of second-degree assault for allegedly assaulting his child, his child’s mother and another woman in the clerk’s office at the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court.
Ashten Lorenzo Brown, 32, was ordered to be held in the detention center on allegations that as he attempted to grab his son’s forearm, a physical altercation ensued between Brown and his son’s mother over his son. Charging documents allege that Brown pushed his son’s mother into the edge of the counter at the clerk’s office, and pushed another woman away by striking her in the chest with his elbow.
Charging documents say that the incident was witnessed by Circuit Court Dpt. Charles Holzberger, who arrested Brown.
Sean Moran, a public defender representing Brown for bond, said at his bond review that video surveillance would refute the allegations.
Men accused of fight in jail
Two men who are incarcerated at the detention center were charged with second-degree assault for an early morning fight on Tuesday.
Charging documents allege that Ezekiel J. Thomas, 22, of Newburg and Frederick T. Smith, 39, of Lexington Park were involved in a dispute in a day room at the St. Mary’s detention center at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The documents allege that Thomas placed “his arm around [Smith’s] throat in a headlock,” and that Smith placed “his hand on [Thomas’] throat and pushed him up against a wall.”
Thomas is currently incarcerated on attempted second-degree rape charges that allege he attempted to force an employee at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital to perform a sexual act on him. Smith is incarcerated on an obstructing and hindering conviction and is being held without bond on several charges including failing to notify as a sex offender and violating sex offender supervision.
Man accused of strangling
A Hollywood man was arrested on Monday on allegations that he assaulted a woman at his residence.
David J. Abell, 42, was charged with second-degree assault on allegations that he came home to his apartment off of Iron Horse Lane in Hollywood “angry and appeared to be high on crack,” and accused a woman living in the residence of stealing money. He then allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat with both hands, “strangled her, picked her up and threw her to the bed,” according to charging documents.
Charging documents allege that the woman “had fresh marks on her neck consistent” with her statement.
DAN BELSON
Woman charged with drug possession, altering test
On Oct. 16, Deputy Robert Shrawder conducted a traffic stop on Route 2/4 at Southern Connector Boulevard in Lusby. After making contact with the driver, Cassandra Bechas, 57, of Lexington Park, Shrawder determined the vehicle belonged to a friend and did not have current registration. Bechas was also driving on a suspended license.
A search of the vehicle was conducted by deputies, which resulted in a cigarette pack containing a black pipe with copper wire inside, belonging to the passenger of the vehicle, according to police, and a search of Bechas and her belongings yielded three cut straws with residue, two unlabeled prescription bottles containing various medications and a pill grinder.
Bechas was arrested and taken to the county detention center where a secondary search was conducted which revealed a small bag and cut straw, both allegedly containing oxycodone residue, according to police. Additionally, it was discovered Bechas was in possession of urine used for altering a drug/alcohol test.
Court records stated Bechas was charged with nine counts of CDS possession not marijuana, and one count each of CDS possession of paraphernalia, altering a drug/alcohol test and possession of CDS while confined/detained.
MARTY MADDEN
Sheriff posts crime news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.