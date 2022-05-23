The Maryland State Police recently announced that the agency engaged in an initiative that resulted in the arrest of five fugitives in St. Mary's County.
A press release from the state agency notes that the effort ran from April 8 to May 13. It also included deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.
The initiative was funded in part by a $19,013 grant from the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services, according to the state police.
In response to an email, the state agency said the initiative focused on Lexington Park and resulted in three on-scene arrests and five fugitives apprehended.
These efforts resulted in the removal of controlled dangerous substances and the seizure of a firearm.
The effort was a proactive response to an increase in violent crime in St. Mary’s, according to the release.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.