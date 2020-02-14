Search warrant executed in vehicle stop; cocaine found
A Great Mills man is facing a misdemeanor drug charge on allegations that cocaine was found in his vehicle after police executed a search warrant on his body late last month.
Charging documents allege that during the search, unidentified “probable cause was found” to search Mark Alphonso Holt’s vehicle, where “a quantity of cocaine” was allegedly found, and later tested positive for cocaine.
Man accused of assault
Second-degree assault charges were filed against a Leonardtown man Tuesday on allegations he attacked his child’s mother during additional visitation time with their child.
Charging documents allege Michael Edwin Hall, 46, initially attempted to remove the woman from the visit, which an agreement allegedly says can only be supervised, before he allegedly became physical and pushed her multiple times and squeezed her as he attempted to deprive her of her belongings. Charging documents say Hall allegedly squeezed the woman’s hand while she was holding keys until her hand bruised.
Valley Lee man accused of assault on girlfriend
A Valley Lee man was jailed and later released on allegations he assaulted his girlfriend.
Charging documents allege Demetrius Dyson, 30, was in a verbal argument with his girlfriend on Tuesday morning before he attempted to grab her by the neck, and later allegedly “grabbed her by the hair and drug her outside.” Police say the woman had visible injuries.
Dyson was charged with second-degree assault.
DAN BELSON