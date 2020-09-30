St. Mary's prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, former deputy state's attorney and stepdaughter of Gov. Larry Hogan (R), is resigning from the state's attorney's office following her demotion amid reporting allegedly "questionable" financial and personnel practices to authorities.
Sterling, who has served in the office for the past nine years and was recently appointed as deputy state's attorney for St. Mary's County in January, said in a press release sent Wednesday evening that in her role as deputy she had "uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices," and "took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities" before being demoted, which she said was motivated by reporting her allegations.
St. Mary's State's Attorney Richard Fritz (R) did not immediately answer a call for comment on Wednesday night.
In a phone call on Wednesday night, shortly after alerting social media to the resignation, Sterling said "that's all I can say for now" regarding her allegations.
"It's tough, because I love being a prosecutor," Sterling said of leaving the office. "To put that up against an ethical obligation, is very tough."
Sterling said she submitted a resignation letter effective in two weeks to transfer cases which include sensitive victims to other prosecutors.
"I'm glad to do it for the victims," she said.