Police arrested a 19-year-old on Sunday on charges alleging he shot a 21-year-old in the chest off Daisy Lane the prior Monday during a pair of unrelated shootings that evening.
Tywan T. Morris is being held in the detention center after investigators determined he had shot 21-year-old Shykem Butler, who was hospitalized, in Lexington Park on Monday, June 14.
Police had found Butler lying in the grass off Daisy Lane that evening, and he had later told officers he had been smoking marijuana in his car when a man with red dreadlocks, who he had seen before in the neighborhood but didn't know, approached and asked to purchase some, charging papers say.
After Butler told the red-haired man, later identified as Morris, he didn't sell drugs, Morris allegedly grabbed marijuana out of Butler's hand and began to walk away before Butler began chasing him, according to charging papers.
Morris allegedly shot Butler in the chest and fled after Butler caught up with him.
Police located a handgun and various calibers of ammunition, as well as a Glock slide and a gun frame while searching Morris' house, also off Daisy Lane, charging papers say.
Morris was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree assault as well as various firearms offenses.
The shooting occurred just a few minutes after another shooting at the basketball court at Chancellor's Run Regional Park, which killed 19-year-old Valdez Rico Baker III, of California. Police have said the two shootings are not related, and no arrests have been made yet in the Chancellor's park shooting.