A St. Mary’s teen pleaded guilty on Wednesday morning to second-degree murder after the first few witnesses were called in a trial that began Tuesday.
Malachi Banks, who was accused of murdering Dyante Lee Battle in August 2020, pleaded guilty to the charge, ending the trial and readying for a sentencing in August or September, where lawyers have preliminarily agreed on a sentence of 40 years, suspended down to 10 years of incarceration.
At the beginning of the trial on Tuesday, where Banks, 19, was accused of first-degree murder and several firearms offenses, lawyers recalled a dark summer night in Lexington Park when making opening arguments regarding the slaying of Battle, who was 32 years old.
Police responded to the sound of several gunshots just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 22 and walked into a footpath connecting the Wendy’s on Great Mills Road to Enterprise Road in the Patuxent Homes neighborhood, prosecutor John Stackhouse told the jury, and located Battle, who was suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
He stopped breathing on that ride, and was declared dead at the hospital.
“At just around midnight, this man right here goes to his girlfriend’s house,” Stackhouse said, gesturing toward Banks. “He says, ‘I just shot somebody, help me get rid of the gun.’”
That alleged conversation was recorded on a doorbell video, with audio.
Prior to the plea deal, defense attorney Jeremy Widder said that conversation was a “very stupid, very naive” move by the teenager to get his girlfriend to speak with him that day.
“Why anybody would do that, that’s youth for you,” he said.
Widder argued that the prosecution had no eyewitnesses to the shooting, had established a weak motive, and noted four other suspects, also seen on video that night, had not been identified.
“The police have not solved the murder of Dyante Battle,” Widder said.
Stackhouse argued that Banks and “his associates” had killed Battle that night because they believed he was somebody else who had allegedly threatened Banks in an earlier drug interaction that day.
Widder argued that guns found in Banks’ house later had not been used in the shooting, and there was “no forensic evidence” tying him to the murder.
“This case is full of investigative holes,” he said.
St. Mary’s Circuit Judge David W. Densford ordered for a pre-sentence investigation to be completed before Banks is sentenced this fall.
Twitter: @DanSoMdNews