Deputies, ALS and faculty respond to collapsed student
St. Mary’s deputies responded to a call for assistance with a 17-year-old student who collapsed during basketball practice at Great Mills High School last Tuesday.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, athletic trainer Haley Squires was performing CPR on the student, using an automated external defibrillator and performing chest compressions, when deputy Andrew Burgess arrived at the scene and assisted Squires. Lt. Eva Jones arrived and determined the boy had no pulse and proceeded to place him on a heart monitor and delivered a shock, which resumed his heartbeat as county advanced life support units arrived.
EMS personnel cared for the student until he was taken to National Children’s Medical Center in Washington by helicopter. The student is recovering from the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.
Two arrested on drug allegations
State police troopers arrested two men in a traffic stop on Sunday evening on allegations they possessed suspected heroin and marijuana and a large amount of cash in a vehicle.
Charging documents allege a vehicle operated by Damonta Sharod Brooks, 25, was traveling over the speed limit on Pegg Road, and police allegedly smelled marijuana when the vehicle was pulled over. Brooks and a passenger, Darius M. Medley, 20, stepped out of the vehicle before it was searched, and a bag of suspected heroin, a bag of suspected marijuana and two shotgun shells were allegedly found along with a scale and $3,200 in currency.
Neither of the men, who police noted were cooperative during the event, claimed ownership of the suspected drugs, charging papers say. They were both charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute. Brooks was later released on pre-trial supervision and Medley was released on a $3,000 personal bond.
Woman accused of attack with scissors
A Lexington Park woman is facing a second-degree assault charge on allegations she assaulted her daughter early on Sunday morning with a pair of scissors.
Charging documents accuse Vicki Marie Curtis, 42, of swinging the pair of scissors at her daughter multiple times during the course of a verbal argument, leaving several lacerations on her 26-year-old daughter’s body, also allegedly biting her on the breast.
The elder Curtis allegedly told police her daughter had raised a bottle during an argument about how her daughter took care of her children, charging documents say, and the daughter alleged her mother had left the residence after a celebration and came back after she had gone to bed, waking her up before the attack ensued.
Woman allegedly sold another’s truck for scrap metal
A Lexington Park woman was issued a criminal summons Saturday on allegations she sold another woman’s truck for scrap.
Heather Lynn Davis, 37, is accused in charging papers of selling a woman’s 1991 Ford Ranger to Champion Auto Parts in December of last year, allegedly having signed an affidavit stating it was her vehicle. The vehicle was scrapped 10 days after the sale and was a total loss, charging documents say.
Davis was charged with one count of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft over $100, under $1,500.
Sheriff posts crime news, info on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information. In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Agency offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value. If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. If there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
DAN BELSON