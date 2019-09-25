Talking with the sheriff

Mechanicsville man accused of assaulting girlfriend
A Mechanicsville man is being held at the detention center without bond on allegations that he attacked his girlfriend in a basement on Friday.
Court documents allege that Shawn M. Clarke, 37, tackled his girlfriend “after she received a phone call from a male subject.”
He then allegedly “tackled her to the ground, punched her in the back approximately six times and strangled her while she was lying face down on the floor.”
Police observed a cut below the woman’s clavicle and apparent swelling and bruising on her left wrist, according to the documents. Clarke allegedly told police that “they had nothing more than a heated argument” before he was arrested and processed at the detention center.
Clarke was charged with second-degree assault, and faces a trial in the matter on Oct. 24.
Man accused of damaging vehicle in roadway incident
A Mechanicsville man is being charged with two counts of second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property, as well as several traffic charges, after allegedly throwing objects at a vehicle then striking the vehicle.
Charging documents allege that Charles Vernon Russell, 21, drove his Chevrolet Malibu behind another vehicle “at a high rate,” flashed his lights, then “moved up and threw an object at their vehicle.”
Russell then allegedly “drove his vehicle off the roadway and up the shoulder, passing vehicles to get up to the victim’s vehicle,” and “threw another object out of his vehicle,” striking the other vehicle.
He then allegedly “swerved his vehicle over, intentionally striking the victim’s vehicle on the passenger side.”
After police made contact with Russell, he allegedly told them that he “acknowledged being the operator of this vehicle, and being involved in this incident,” but “he denied striking the other vehicle intentionally, but stated he knew he should have contacted police after the incident.”
Man accused of breaking liquor store door with large rock
A Lexington Park man was served with charging documents that allege he threw a large rock at a glass door of Canopy Liquors in Great Mills and nearly hit an employee.
Charging documents allege that John S. Greenwell, 40, was identified through surveillance footage throwing a rock at the glass door as a store employee was entering the building at about 10 p.m. on Saturday night. The documents say that witnesses told police that Greenwell “had become upset after his backpack and belongings had been removed from the front of the store.”
The charging documents say that the rock “was large enough to reasonably believe” that hitting the employee “would result in serious bodily injury.” The store owner allegedly advised police that the damage “is estimated at approximately $1,500.”
Greenwell was charged with reckless endangerment, malicious destruction of property over $1,000 and second-degree assault.
Sheriff posts crime news and other information on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online crime reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
DAN BELSON