A Tall Timbers man is facing a sexual abuse charge and two incest charges alleging he had sexual relations with two individuals within the household.
Charging documents accuse Joshua Aaron Clegg, 24, of causing sexual abuse to a 16-year-old within the household since September 2019, and having sexual relations with an adult woman, who family law stipulates he is prohibited from marrying, on at least one occasion.
State law defines incest, a felony offense, as sexual relations with anybody the defendant is prohibited from marrying based on a section of family law, according to charging documents.
Clegg was arrested on a warrant on Sunday and held until a bail review on Tuesday, where lawyers argued on the sufficiency of the charges.
“This is a very unusual case,” Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Caspar told a judge at Clegg’s bail review.
“There is no allegation of a direct blood relation,” public defender Luke Woods said, also arguing that the younger of the two alleged victims had reached the age of consent, and Clegg was close in age to her.
“When it comes to their ages, she’s 16, he’s 24 … That’s not close,” Caspar said. “It is a confusing matter,” she added.
Both lawyers agreed there was no allegation of force in the case.
St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser released Clegg on pretrial supervision pending a preliminary hearing in February.
Alleged school gun carrier to remain jailed
In an unrelated matter in Tuesday afternoon’s lengthy bail review session, a judge ordered for Samuel Tony Bryant, a 17-year-old from Mechanicsville accused of bringing a pistol loaded with a single round to a basketball game at Leonardtown High School on Friday night, to remain jailed pending his trial date.
At Bryant’s bail review, Caspar said the state’s attorney’s office “would consider this case to be very, very serious.”
Bryant had been automatically charged as an adult based on state law. However, his attorney requested on Monday to forward the case to the juvenile system.
“I would assert that any 17-year-old who carries a gun is not a kid,” Caspar said. “If he wants to act like a man, he should be treated like a man.”
“Anytime someone brings a gun to school property, anything could happen,” she said, adding, “We have seen that happen in our very county, unfortunately.”
Melissa A. Miller, Bryant’s attorney, said the “officer involved thanked him for being so respectful” after the incident, and noted he had no prior record.
“This is not like him at all,” Miller said, also saying Bryant had “never threatened anyone, to hurt anyone” during Friday’s incident.
“This incident was very dangerous for him, very dangerous for everyone involved,” St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser said. “Of course, we all know what has gone on in schools.”
Chesser ordered for Bryant to be held in a juvenile facility, saying he could be a public safety risk. She said she would consider whether to transfer the case to the juvenile system.
