A Tall Timbers man received an active 18-month sentence following his guilty plea to a sexual relationship with a teenager within his household.
Joshua Aaron Clegg, now 26, had been arrested in January 2020 after officers alleged in charging papers he had sexual relations with two women within the household, who were not related to him by blood. He pleaded guilty to one count of incest, a felony offense.
The sexual relations had ended before charges were filed, according to Clegg's lawyer, Brendan Callahan, who said at Clegg's sentencing hearing last week his client had a difficult childhood, growing up in poverty with his mother and living in Mexico and Texas for a period. He also suffers from a developmental disability, Callahan said.
Clegg eventually found his biological father, who was living in Maryland, and "that led to some regrettable decisions," meeting a "young lady in a very bad place" while he himself was in a "very bad place."
Clegg's father, who did not appear in court, "felt like there should be some punishment," but didn't speak as to how severe that punishment should be, prosecutor Buffy Giddens said.
"I do know that I made some decisions that I regret," Clegg said. "If I could take them back I would, but that's not a matter of the question."
St. Mary's Circuit Judge Joseph Stanalonis sentenced Clegg to five years, suspended down to 18 months of incarceration and three years of supervised probation, and was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.