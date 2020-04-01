Teen allegedly stole car, robbed restaurant, burned trailer

An 18-year-old from Lexington Park is facing a multitude of felony charges following a streak of alleged incidents last week where he is accused of robbing a fast-food restaurant, fleeing in a stolen car and burning a trailer.
Charging papers filed last Wednesday allege that on Tuesday, March 24, Devon Tyler Lee approached a clerk at the A&W restaurant in Callaway with the hood on his jacket pulled tight, “concealing everything but his eyes,” demanded money and displayed a knife to the clerk, who he then allegedly punched before taking money from the register.
Investigators determined through multiple witnesses Lee had stolen the getaway vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, and later had rammed it into a white BMW, whose driver had been driven to a gas station by Lee earlier that day, several times after the robbery, according to the documents.
During the investigation, charging papers say, an abandoned trailer “known to be used for nefarious activities” off Oregon Way in Lexington Park, owned by Joseph Gerard Denaro, was set ablaze close to midnight that night.
When interviewed by police that day at an apartment belonging to Lee’s mother, who contacted officers because her son “showed up at her house and was acting erratically” and said that he had set the trailer on fire, Lee allegedly “denied any involvement with any vehicles[,] and he denied going anywhere other than his mother’s house and Patuxent Homes during the time the robbery occurred,” according to charging papers for that case.
Fire marshal deputies determined Lee had allegedly crawled under the trailer with a container of gasoline and set the trailer on fire, charging papers say, and his mother said he was “trying to get revenge for an incident that happened earlier.”
Lee was later jailed on Friday after being treated for injuries, which fire marshal deputies wrote in charging papers they believe were related to crawling under the trailer.
“These alleged occurrences were last week,” public defender Edie Fortuna told a judge at Lee’s bail review Monday afternoon. “There’s definitely been a break in whatever’s going on”
Fortuna also noted Denaro, the trailer’s owner, “has had his own brushes with the justice system” in the past.
“This is quite an unusual spree of activity we have here,” St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser said, calling the allegations “worrisome.”
Lee was ordered to be held without bond in the detention center, charged with first-degree arson, malicious burning, armed robbery, taking a motor vehicle and numerous assault, weapon, property destruction, theft and traffic charges.
Man, 31, accused of robbing hotel
In a separate matter on Monday afternoon, a judge heard arguments on the release of a paroled man accused of robbing a hotel last Tuesday.
Zachery William Ruggerio, 31, is charged with armed robbery following an incident where a receptionist told police a man had passed a note saying he had a firearm and would shoot her if she did not give him money, and took about $250 from the till, according to charging papers which say a parole officer, a phone that connected to the hotel’s WiFi and a pawn shop owner had matched Ruggerio to the man shown in security footage, and clothes worn while the suspect was in the hotel were later found in Ruggerio’s home.
Fortuna told a judge the hotel’s receptionist and Ruggerio have known each other, and “had a relationship in the past.”
“She has a motive to falsify this,” Fortuna said, also noting there was no recovery of any gun and charging papers do not specify if the act of the robbery is seen in surveillance footage.
Bryan Jones, assistant state’s attorney, noted Ruggerio was paroled on a Baltimore County armed robbery conviction where he had robbed a business in the same manner.
“He’s on parole for armed robbery, here we have an allegation of armed robbery,” Chesser said, later ordering Ruggerio to be held without bond.
Ruggerio was charged with armed robbery, robbery and theft.
