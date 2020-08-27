An 18-year-old has been arrested as a suspect in a Saturday night murder behind a fast food restaurant in Lexington Park, and is maintaining his innocence following his arrest.
At about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, Dyante Lee Battle, 32, was found shot several times in the leg in the wooded area between the parking lot of Wendy’s on Great Mills Road and North Essex Drive, next to several different shell casings, according to charging documents filed by state police investigators that say Battle was pronounced dead an hour later.
Early the next morning, a woman showed police a doorbell-camera video of her boyfriend, 18-year-old Malachi Banks, admitting to her at her front porch that he had shot someone, charging papers claim, asking for help disposing of the gun that was used.
Another doorbell camera near the scene of the shooting showed five suspects in dark clothing fleeing the area where the shooting occurred, charging papers say, and police say the possibility of more suspects being charged is not eliminated by Banks’ arrest.
Police detained Banks on Sunday and interviewed his brothers, who, according to police, said Banks was not home at the time of the shooting.
Police say Banks initially told investigators he was home when the shooting occurred, but changed his story, saying he was in the area of the shooting, heard shots being fired and saw people running away, went to his girlfriend’s house but was told she wasn’t home and that his friend had come to the residence and gave him a handgun to hide in the bedroom.
Banks is being held without bond at the St. Mary’s detention center following a Monday afternoon bail review, where he maintained his innocence to a judge who asked him not to speak about the case before penning him in for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 22.
“I am innocent,” Banks, speaking from the detention center on a television screen in court, told former Calvert District Judge Robert Riddle, after the judge told Banks he was facing life imprisonment for the first-degree murder charge.
Public defender Edie Fortuna told Riddle, who was filling in at the St. Mary’s courthouse, that Banks was recently hired at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lexington Park, and attended Great Mills High School. She said although the charges are serious, Banks “is presumed innocent,” arguing for Banks’ release on pretrial supervision.
Riddle ordered for Banks to be held without bail in the detention center as a public safety risk.
“He is charged with killing someone with a firearm,” he said, before Banks attempted to tell the judge he did not have a firearm.
The judge warned Banks about speaking on the case without speaking to a lawyer first.
“You don’t want to say something that they can use against you, without knowing it,” Riddle said.
Banks, as of Thursday morning, was the only individual charged in the shooting, which was investigated by the Maryland State Police.
Sheriff’s office investigates Saturday morning homicide
Hours prior to that incident, the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office announced they were investigating a separate homicide.
Shortly after midnight on Saturday morning, police found Antoine Jamal Bowman, 21, suffering from gunshot wounds on Ronald Drive in Lexington Park. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but Bowman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Those with information on that shooting are asked to contact Sheriff’s Detective Daniel Sidorowicz at 240-587-0062 or by email at daniel.sidorowicz@stmarysmd.com.
A crowdfunding page has been established to assist Bowman’s family with funeral expenses at www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-the-family-of-antoine-bowman.