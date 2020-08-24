An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a Saturday night murder behind a fast food restaurant in Lexington Park, and is being held without bond in jail pending a bail review.
At about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, Dyante Lee Battle, 32, was found shot several times in the leg in the wooded area between the parking lot of Wendy's on Great Mills Road and North Essex Drive, next to several different shell casings, according to charging documents which say Battle was pronounced dead an hour later.
Early the next morning, a woman showed police a doorbell-camera video of her boyfriend, 18-year-old Malachi Banks, admitting to her at her front porch that he had shot someone, according to charging papers, asking for help disposing of the gun that was used.
Another doorbell camera near the scene of the shooting showed five suspects in dark clothing fleeing the area where the shooting occurred, charging papers say.
Police detained Banks on Sunday and interviewed his brothers, who said Banks was not home at the time of the shooting, charging papers say. Banks initially said he was home when the shooting occurred, but changed his story, saying he was in the area of the shooting, heard shots being fired and saw people running away, went to his girlfriend's house but was told she wasn't home and that his friend had come to the residence and gave him a handgun to hide in the bedroom.
Banks is being held without bond at the St. Mary's detention center pending a bail review Monday afternoon.
Banks is currently the only individual charged in the shooting, which was investigated by state troopers. Hours prior to that incident, the St. Mary's sheriff's office announced they were investigating a separate homicide.
Shortly after midnight on Saturday morning, police found Antoine Jamal Bowman, 21, suffering from gunshot wounds on Ronald Drive in Lexington Park. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but Bowman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Those with information on that shooting are asked to contact Sheriff's Detective Daniel Sidorowicz at 240-587-0062 or by email at daniel.sidorowicz@stmarysmd.com.