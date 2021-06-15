A 19-year-old is dead following a shooting at Chancellor's Run Regional Park in St. Mary's, and a 21-year-old is in the hospital following another shooting which happened minutes later Monday night.
It is unknown if the two shootings, which happened just after 7 p.m. on Monday, were related, according to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the park on Chancellor's Run Road in Great Mills at 7:07 p.m. and found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head on the park's basketball court. He was taken to a trauma center by helicopter and later died of his injuries, according to police.
Sheriff's office spokesperson Jason Babcock said the teen's name would not be released at this time, citing "security reasons."
Just nine minutes after the first call, emergency personnel were dispatched to another shooting off Daisy Lane off Willows Road in Lexington Park, where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was also transported to a trauma center, and was still hospitalized as of Tuesday.
On Tuesday morning, St. Mary's County commissioners spoke out against the shootings.
"Yesterday was a difficult day in Lexington Park. There were several shootings that took place," Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said. "It's not good. It's not acceptable. This is not good in our community."
"The issue that always arises, is the fact that it's a partnership with a community," Commissioner John O'Connor (R) said. "The community needs to step forward and say who [the assailants] are, because you know who they are."
He said there were more "victims" than the people who were shot, including "the kids that were at our park, that were hiding in the dugouts, because these criminals wanted to go ahead in broad daylight and shoot somebody."
"If you're hiding the identity of this individual, you're just as bad as them, and you're a coward, and you're hurting our community," O'Connor said.
"I would hope that leadership in the communities would be focusing on some of those issues, rather than some of the issues they're looking at right now," Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said.
Those with information on the shootings, or who were at Chancellor's Run Regional Park, are asked to contact the criminal investigations division at 301-475-4200, ext. 71950, or the sheriff's office's Youth Gun Violence Task Force at 301-475-4200, ext. 78087, or by email at stopgunviolence@stmarysmd.com.