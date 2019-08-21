Theft by car dealership employee alleged
An Indian Head man, John E. Carlson, was summoned to court on Monday for allegedly stealing large amounts of cash from customers of The Used Car Factory in Mechanicsville.
According to court filings, six customers had made payments ranging from $500 to $1,000 to Carlson, who was the finance manager at the dealership. The customers had allegedly paid fully in cash and were not provided with a receipt. The court filings state that the transactions only came to light during an audit of cash down payments that were missed.
Carlson had told at least one customer that “the credit card machine was not working and he could only accept cash,” according to court documents.
The statement of charges alleges that the thefts had occurred between June and July this year, and that Carlson was terminated by the dealership after allegedly testing positive for cocaine. Carlson faces six misdemeanor charges of theft and one felony charge of a theft scheme.
Man accused of assault in Lexington Park
Shannon Wills of Sunderland was arrested on Saturday after an alleged assault that court papers state took place that afternoon.
According to the charging documents, Wills allegedly woke a woman who he is in an intimate relationship with and began to punch her in the face and later began “assaulting her by striking her with closed and open hands” across her body. The woman told police that Wills “further began strangling her with both his hands around her throat causing oxygen to be deprived to her lungs and brain.” The documents say that police observed injuries on the woman that appeared to corroborate her story.
As police attempted to arrest Wills, his charging documents say that he “began screaming and refusing to walk” and “began pulling away and kicking violently,” at one point kicking one officer in the knee and another around the stomach. Wills is being held without bond at the St. Mary’s detention center.
Woman allegedly stole, deposited checks
A Mechanicsville woman is facing 17 charges of theft among other charges after allegedly stealing checks from her roommate and cashing them as part of a theft scheme that totaled $880.68.
According to charging documents, Mary C. Sweeney, 57, allegedly cashed checks that she had supposedly obtained from entering her roommate’s truck “without [her roommate’s] knowledge or consent.”
Sweeney had also allegedly taken her roommate’s wallet, charged a total of $251.50 through four separate ATM withdrawals early one morning, and returned it to him later that day when confronted about it.
False call leads to ‘swatting’ incident
Early Saturday morning, police were dispatched to a residence in the Carmen Woods neighborhood of Lexington Park, after a caller had “reported he had shot his mother in the bathroom” and would shoot any law enforcement officers who came to the residence.
According to Cpl. Julie Yingling of the sheriff’s office, contact was made with the residence via phone. Nobody in the residence had made the call, and nothing was wrong within the residence.
The sheriff’s office concluded that this was a “swatting” incident, a criminal prank where a caller will contact police and send them to another’s house.
According to Yingling, the caller was attempting to impersonate a resident of the house and had pronounced the resident’s name wrong.
No arrests have been made in regards to the incident. The situation is being investigated by Deputy Benjamin Raley of the sheriff’s office.
DAN BELSON
Sheriff posts crime news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft, or vandalism.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
The sheriff’s office has described the online reporting system as a valuable adjunct to direct contact with the sheriff’s office in situations where the citizen reporting the offense does not know who committed the crime. The new program saves crime victims time when reporting a minor offense, according to the sheriff, and it allows deputies to perform their investigations more efficiently.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
