State police in St. Mary's County chased an overdue U-Haul truck allegedly containing thousands of dollars of stolen goods for about 13 miles before it crashed on Three Notch Road and its occupants, three Prince George's County residents, were arrested last Thursday.
Charging papers say Angelo Brown Clinkscales, 48, and Arnise Hart, 52, both of Hyattsville, as well as Lolita Rogers, 51, of District Heights were found in the U-Haul truck, which was supposed to be returned in June, after a pursuit amid an investigation into alleged thefts at the Walmart in California.
Clinkscales allegedly broke a store security sensor as he left the store with two 65-inch televisions around 11 a.m. last Thursday along with the two women, who avoided store employees' requests to see a receipt, according to charging documents, before loading the televisions into the U-Haul truck and leaving, hitting a curb on the way out.
After the moving truck was chased and crashed when a St. Mary's deputy deployed stop sticks, a search of the truck found four generators, valued at $899 each, which were allegedly stolen from Lowe's, in addition to the televisions, and a carpet cleaner valued at $229 from Walmart.
Although not mentioned in charging papers, police alleged in a press release that the three were staying in a Lanham hotel where a robotic floor vacuum and "a small amount of white powder and drug paraphernalia" were found.
Clinkscales was released from the St. Mary's jail on his recognizance, and Rogers remains incarcerated in lieu of $7,500 bail. Hart remains held without bail on a fugitive warrant case stemming from an alleged theft offense in Virginia.
The three face three felony theft counts each, and Clinkscales faces an additional motor vehicle theft charges as well as malicious destruction of property for the security sensor he allegedly broke.
State police said in a release they believe the suspects may be involved in similar thefts which occurred in Prince William County, Va.