Police arrested three individuals earlier this week in separate traffic stops on allegations that they possessed K2, a synthetic marijuana “designer drug.”
According to a U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency fact sheet, K2 is a synthetic version of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. The fact sheet says that K2 is addictive and has adverse effects such as an elevated heart rate, “elevated blood pressure, unconsciousness, tremors, seizures, vomiting, hallucinations, agitation, anxiety, pallor, numbness and tingling.”
Compounds found in K2 were added to a list of federal Schedule I drugs by a federal law passed in 2012, and were banned by Maryland law the following year.
On Monday, Trooper Jason Mulhearn of the Maryland State Police arrested Lance K. Cutchember, 31, of Valley Lee and Shatara Shanille Bowen, 25, of Lexington Park on allegations that 1.2 grams of heroin, a plastic bag containing nine “yellow capsules believed to be MDMA, $978 of cash and two blue packages containing suspected K2, according to charging documents.
Charging documents allege that Cutchember stated he doesn’t smoke marijuana, but does smoke K2, and did so 15 minutes before. The documents also say that Bowen stated that everything was hers, besides one bag of K2.
St. Mary’s District Judge Chrissy Holt Chesser ordered for Bowen to be held without bond, citing several failures to appear in court, and authorized her to participate in a inpatient drug treatment program.
“I can see from the information that I have, that is a need,” Chesser said.
She also ordered for Cutchember to be held, as he is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and two charges each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
“This is a serious set of charges,” Chesser said.
The following day, Joseph W. Medley, 36, was arrested in a traffic stop for allegedly possessing a “plastic pouch of suspected synthetic marijuana,” according to charging documents, and on a related warrant where charging documents allege that in April, investigators conducting mobile surveillance on Medley followed him to a location in Baltimore City and later conducted a search of his vehicle in Charlotte Hall, where he was allegedly found in possession of “16 blue metallic baggies” containing 83.8 grams of K2.
On a warrant stemming from the April incident, police searched Medley’s residence in California and located a box of .25-caliber ammunition and “two digital scales with suspected heroin residue on the weighing plate,” according to charging documents.
A public defender representing Medley for bond noted that Medley had been incarcerated between the April incident and the arrest warrant stemming from the search, which was issued following Medley’s release in September.
Twitter: @DanEntNews