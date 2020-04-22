Three cars crash on Route 4

Man allegedly sent false emails to his ex-wife’s coworkers
A St. Mary’s woman’s ex-husband is facing harassment charges on allegations he used email accounts to send threatening emails to her and her coworkers.
The woman was blind carbon-copied to about 29 emails sent to coworkers at NAVAIR, which accuse her of committing thefts and being illegally hired and were allegedly sent by her ex-husband, Bradley Charles Smith, 43, who allegedly included an explicit photo of the woman in one email, according to charging papers.
The woman told officers that Smith has threatened to send harassing emails multiple times, and usually sends them after they are in arguments, charging papers say, using his Navy email address to access colleagues’ emails and using possibly untraceable email addresses including “fraudpax@protonmail.com,” “izzy20670@protonmail.ch,” “theftpax@protonmail.com,” “taken@gmx.com” and “somdnewz@gmail.com.”
Communications from The Enterprise and its sister paper staff members are sent from “@somdnews.com” addresses.
Smith allegedly told his ex-wife she “chose this life when [she] married [him]” after being asked to stop sending the emails, charging papers say, and declined a police interview after retaining the legal services of Leonardtown lawyer Kevin J. McDevitt.
Illegally owned firearms seized from man after making threat
A Mechanicsville man who told officers he wanted to kill himself had firearms seized after police determined they were illegally owned, according to charging papers.
Charging papers say deputies contacted Joshua William Pease, 38, by cellphone after he threatened suicide, and after a short amount of time, he disassembled the weapons and threw them out of the garage and onto the ground at the Chaptico address.
Police later determined the weapons were illegally owned because Pease had disqualifying convictions, charging papers say, and served an extreme risk protective order the next day at his Mechanicsville address where a 22-caliber rifle and “over 1,000 rounds of” 22-caliber ammunition were seized.
Pease was charged by a criminal summons with three counts of possessing a firearm with a crime of violence conviction, three counts of illegal firearm possession and one count of illegal possession of ammunition.
Second suspect accused of taking cash, guns, vape pens
A second suspect has been charged in a robbery involving four individuals who knew each other from school.
Gavon Jones, 18, is now facing armed robbery charges alleging he worked with 17-year-old Jontae L. Proctor in the holdup which reportedly happened last Tuesday, where Proctor is accused of pointing a handgun at two boys and taking a total of $420 in cash, as well as 20 new vape pens.
Jones was ordered to be held without bond in the detention center, and Proctor has since been released on pretrial supervision.
Man accused of trespassing was allegedly living in post office
A 59-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with trespassing on government property on allegations officers found him staying in the Lexington Park Post Office at 2 a.m. on Sunday, following previous reports by post office staff of subjects sleeping inside the building and smoking.
Oliver Henry Woods had been warned by officers for being in the post office previously, charging papers say, and had been issued a no-trespass order regarding the post office earlier this month.
Woods was charged with trespassing at a government agency, failure to obey a lawful order and intoxicated public disturbance.
