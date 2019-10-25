The state Judicial Nomination Committee has passed on three names to Gov. Larry Hogan to appoint a second judge to the St. Mary’s district court.
Hogan (R) could choose among Buffy Giddens, who is a senior assistant state’s attorney, Daniel Aaron Martin Slade, who is a private practice attorney, and James Tanavage, a former prosecutor who is now in private practice to fill a new jurist position created by the Maryland General Assembly earlier this year.
Giddens, 38, who joined the state’s attorney’s office in 2011, is the chief of the district court division of the office. She is also the office’s domestic violence prosecutor.
“I would say what’s different about me is that I have practiced in district courts consistently since 2006. I’ve practiced in Baltimore city, which has three district courts, and Anne Arundel County, where they have two district courts,” Giddens said.
Slade, 46, has been in private practice since 2000. He ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates in 2014, losing to Matt Morgan (R). His father, John F. Slade III, was a judge in the county district court until his retirement in 2009, and fills in occasionally as a senior status judge in the district court. Prior to his tenure on the bench, the elder Slade served 16 years in the Maryland House of Delegates.
“For the last 19 years, I’ve been serving as a lawyer through private practice and serving the community, as well as being involved in the community through hours of pro bono work. It seems like a natural progression to serve the community as a district court judge,” Daniel Slade said.
Tanavage, a former assistant state’s attorney, returned to private practice after leaving the state’s attorney’s office in 2011. While at the state’s attorney’s office, he prosecuted serious felony cases including “murder, rape, sexual offenses, felony assault, robbery, burglary, illegal firearm possession and drug distribution,” according to his website. He currently serves as the St. Mary’s County Alcoholic Beverage Board’s attorney.
Tanavage did not respond to calls this week for comment by press time.
The new judgeship position was approved by the Maryland General Assembly earlier this year after the Maryland Court of Appeals requested seven new judgeship positions in the state. District court judges are selected by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate into 10-year terms.
St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser, the lone judge in the county’s district court, is in the ninth year of her 10-year appointment. In January, she said that a second judge would be needed “to meet the needs of our court.” She also indicated then that she would seek to stay on the bench.
Not selected by the nominating commission were private practice attorneys Alfred Shane Mattingly, Kathleen McClernan-Walz, Alycia Ellwood Stack, Marsha Lynette Williams and assistant state’s attorney Theodore Paul Weiner. Michael Gerald Terhune, a NAVAIR program attorney, applied for the position prior to the mid-September deadline, but withdrew.
In Calvert County, two judicial vacancies in the county circuit court were filled by the governor on Wednesday. Private practice attorney Mark W. Carmean and State’s Attorney Andrew Rappaport (R) were selected to fill the vacancies left by the retirement of Judge Marjorie L. Clagett and the elevation of former Judge E. Gregory Wells to the Court of Special Appeals.
