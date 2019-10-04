Three St. Mary’s residents who were named in an indictment filed last week that accused them of illegally taking a total of over $820,000 from the Department of Veterans Affairs pleaded not guilty to all counts at their arraignment in Greenbelt on Tuesday afternoon.
Angela Marie Farr, 33, of Leonardtown; Michael Vincent Pace, Farr’s ex-husband, 39, of Leonardtown; and Farr’s mother, Mary Francis Biggs, 62, of Lexington Park, were indicted by a federal grand jury last month on allegations that Farr was the center of a conspiracy to submit fraudulent documentation that raised her own VA service-connected disability rating to 100%. The indictment alleges that she received a total of approximately $390,000 from the VA to which she was not entitled.
The indictment alleges that Pace, who was married to Farr from 2008 to 2017, was also deemed 100% disabled by the VA based on fraudulent medical documentation, and also received a $2,500 monthly subsidy for “purportedly caring for Farr,” allegedly receiving approximately $274,000 from the VA to which he was not entitled.
Biggs and her husband, who is listed in the indictment as “Individual 1,” are alleged to have received a total of approximately $156,000 from the VA based on falsified records that claimed that “Individual 1” was not capable of handling his own finances or working. The indictment alleges that “Individual 1” was actively employed as a division head at Naval Air Station Patuxent River during that time, and that Biggs conspired with Farr to hide the fact that he was working for the naval base.
All three were charged with conspiracy to commit theft of government property and theft of government property. Farr faces additional charges of aggravated identity theft, social security fraud and an additional theft of government property charge.
The three entered pleas of not guilty to all charges at their arraignment Tuesday afternoon, according to electronic court filings, and were issued conditions of release by the court.
Those conditions say that the co-defendants may not contact each other, with the exception of Farr and Pace, who may only discuss child care arrangements.
The three are also barred from leaving the country, and relinquished their passports to the court this week, according to electronic court receipts.
If convicted, Farr could face a minimum for two years in federal prison and a maximum of 10 years in federal prison. Biggs and Pace would face a maximum of 10 years in federal prison if convicted, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
