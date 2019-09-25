Three St. Mary’s residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly stealing a total of $820,000 from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, according to the Department of Justice.
The indictment alleges that between July 2009 and July 2019, Angela Marie Farr, 33, of Leonardtown, her ex-husband, Michael Vincent Pace, 39, of Leonardtown and Farr’s mother, Mary Francis Biggs, 62, of Lexington Park were involved in a conspiracy to reap VA benefits under false pretenses.
According to a Department of Justice release, the indictment alleges that Farr, who served in the U.S. Navy from 2005 to 2007, was the “organizer of the conspiracy” and submitted false and fraudulent documentation to the VA, claiming that her then-husband, Pace, and her father, who is listed as “Individual 1” in the indictment, “were homebound and required full-time assistance and disability compensation.” It also alleges that Farr’s mother, Biggs, “conspired with Farr to file fraudulent documents on behalf of Individual 1,” to the point where Biggs was appointed as her husband’s fiduciary.
The indictment alleges Farr admitted to fabricating an incident where she claimed she was raped by another serviceman in 2006 while serving in the Navy, and submitted false documentation claiming that she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder from the incident. The indictment alleges that she had admitted to fabricating the incident to the Portsmouth, Va., police department in 2007, but filed false documentation to the VA later in 2009.
The indictment also alleges that Farr submitted false documentation to the VA stating she had suffered from a traumatic brain injury from an on-duty car accident, which raised her VA service-connected disability rating to 100%. The indictment says that Farr received a total of $390,000 from the VA fraud.
Farr was also charged with stealing the identity of her doctor for allegedly submitting false medical documentation to the VA, and was charged with social security fraud for receiving $35,000 in Social Security Disability Insurance benefits for the false disabilities.
Pace, who was married to Farr from 2008 until December 2017, was deemed to be 100% disabled by the VA, according to the indictment, based on fraudulent documentation submitted to the VA. He also allegedly received a $2,500-per-month stipend from the VA for caring for Farr, who had also claimed to be disabled, and received a total of $274,000 from the VA.
Robert C. Bonsib, who entered his appearance as Pace’s attorney on Monday, said by phone the next day that Pace “will be defending against the charges” and plans to enter a plea of not guilty.
The indictment alleges that Pace and Farr “feigned physical symptoms of their purported conditions during medical examinations with VA hospital physicians in order to convince VA physicians that their disabilities were genuine.”
Biggs, Farr’s mother, was allegedly appointed as her husband’s fiduciary because the VA determined that her husband, “Individual 1,” could not handle his own finances due to his disabilities, based on fraudulent documentation, according to the indictment. Biggs and “Individual 1” received a total of $156,000 from the VA, according to the release.
The indictment says that during the time they were allegedly disabled, “Farr operated a social media marketing company based in Leonardtown, Maryland, Pace raised his three children and regularly exercised at a local CrossFit gym, and Individual 1 was employed as a division head at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division in Patuxent River, Maryland.”
Farr, Biggs and Pace could face maximum sentences of 10 years if convicted. The indictment says that the federal government will seek monetary forfeiture from each person charged.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Davio.
