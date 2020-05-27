Tickets issued in Golden Beach Park and Ride car gathering

St. Mary’s and Charles county officers cleared out a gathering at the Golden Beach Park and Ride in Charlotte Hall where a large number of car enthusiasts were allegedly doing burnouts and donuts.
The ensemble was “some kind of car group” from Oxon Hill and Charles County, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Cpl. Julie Yingling said on Tuesday morning.
“Apparently, there’s an online group,” she said, adding that they “usually use” Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf but have since been prohibited from going there.
Prior to to arriving in the north end of St. Mary’s on Saturday night, the car club had been spotted in several shopping centers, also visiting the home of the Blue Crabs that night, she said. Arriving at the park and ride in Charlotte Hall, drivers were doing burnouts and donuts, leaving skid marks on the asphalt.
The group was estimated by officers, who cleared the scene, as about 100 to 200 vehicles, and a few of the drivers were ticketed, Yingling said. No arrests were made.
“We issued tickets, citations and we sent them on their way,” she said.
No injuries were reported and no destruction of property or vandalism occurred, she said.
In online videos allegedly from the scene, crowds could be seen standing shoulder to shoulder, most without face masks, watching the spectacle as cars drove around in circles.
Two crashes cause injuries on holiday
Three people were injured in two separate, serious crashes on Monday afternoon, police say.
The first crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on North Sandgates Road, where a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Thomas Van Oudenaren, 55, of Great Mills was traveling northbound and attempted to turn into a driveway, failing to yield to a motorcycle, which both a 75-year-old male and 59-year old female from Waldorf were riding. Both were sent to a trauma center as Van Oudenaren was charged with reckless driving, failure to yield, failure to control speed, and driving while impaired.
Those with information on that incident can contact Cpl. Christopher Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78004, or by email at Christopher.Beyer@stmarysmd.com.
Less than two hours later, at 3:15 p.m., police responded to a crash on Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown, where an investigation determined that Corey Michael Brooks, 32, of Clements for unknown reasons traveled across the centerline where he collided with a 2014 Ford Focus operated by Jonathan Eric Payer, 51 of Leonardtown. Brooks was taken to a trauma center by helicopter, and Payer declined treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anybody who witnessed the collision in Leonardtown is asked to contact Deputy First Class Shawn Shelko at 301-475-4200, ext. 78147, or by email at Shawn.Shelko@stmarysmd.com.
Twitter: @DanEntNews