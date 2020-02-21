Tractor-trailer overturns in California

Alleged butcher knife threat gets man jailed
A Leonardtown man was ordered to be held without bond on first-degree assault charges alleging he placed a butcher knife up to his wife’s neck.
Charging documents say Robert D. Currie Jr., 37, was allegedly under the influence of cocaine when he told police his wife was having relations with a man in the back of her truck, that she had given them a sexually transmitted disease, and there were men all over his yard.
Currie’s wife told Maryland State Police her husband had grabbed a butcher knife from the kitchen and walked toward her as she was breastfeeding her 2-year-old daughter, placing the knife against the side of his wife’s neck and threatening to kill her “and the whole family,” the documents say.
When police returned to Currie, he said he had not used a knife that night but allegedly stated he would “come back and kill my wife and the whole family if I had” a knife, according to the documents, which say police later located the butcher knife below the kitchen sink.
Currie was charged with two counts of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to injure.
Woman charged with child abuse, assault
A Mechanicsville woman has been charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault on charges alleging she had physically disciplined a child to the point that the child lost consciousness.
Charging documents say Cpl. Jaime Davis, a resource officer at Margaret Brent Middle School, received an email from Jessica Crowdis, 34, regarding the girl’s absence which contained a photo of the girl “passed out on the floor surrounded by blood.”
The documents allege Crowdis had spanked the girl, who “fell into the nightstand rendering her unconscious, her nose to bleed and her to aspirate on blood.” Crowdis later allegedly called two relatives who are EMT aides, but did not advise them of head trauma, “only that the child had a bloody nose.” The relatives told police “if they knew the child had head trauma they would have recommended calling emergency services,” but the child was not seen by a doctor, the documents say. The day after the incident, the girl told police she “was dizzy but felt OK.”
Tips by text invited
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637.
DAN BELSON