Tree crash traps driver in Hollywood

Man pleads guilty to shooting roof, wall
A 22-year-old Waldorf man entered a plea of guilty to a first-degree assault charge on Wednesday afternoon in a case where he was accused of firing a gun at a Charlotte Hall residence.
In the early-morning hours of May 4, Joseph Matthew Lockard was seen holding a gun by a family friend who was cleaning out his car, according to a statement of charges filed by Deputy Austin Schultz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. That friend then heard shooting which “sounded so fast he assumed there were two firearms,” and heard a truck leaving which had a “distinct sound” that he identified as Lockard’s vehicle.
The charges noted multiple bullet holes were located on the roof of the residence, in the siding, and on the window, and projectiles were found “in various locations on the residence,” in which nine people were inside.
A co-defendant, Tray Ogg, was also charged via a criminal summons on allegations that he pushed the man onto the ground before the shots were fired. Lockard is awaiting a sentencing hearing. The case was prosecuted by senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling.
Woman charged with drug, weapon possession
A third individual has been identified and charged in connection with a search warrant executed in September, where two arrests were made on allegations that drugs and firearms were located in a house.
On Sept. 13, Maryland State Police troopers conducted a search warrant on a Lexington Park home off of Ronald Drive, where Joshua A. Mason and Davante D. Brooks were detained and later held without bond in the county detention center. Their cases are pending transmittal to the circuit courthouse.
A woman, Lawanda Bertina Ford, was seen exiting the house and was detained and later released, according to charging documents, which now allege that in the last week of July, a confidential informant working with police contacted Mason to purchase a quantity of heroin, which was allegedly delivered at a predetermined location in Lexington Park by Ford, who the informant told police is Mason’s wife.
During the September search, police allegedly found a handgun which was reported stolen, a 12-gauge shotgun, and a blender containing cocaine.
Charges against Ford were filed in the district court Tuesday, including possession with intent to distribute of cocaine, manufacturing cocaine, firearm possession in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and possession of controlled dangerous substances.
Man accused of causing disturbance at hospital
A 23-year-old California man was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct on allegations that he made death threats and struck a police officer at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
Charging documents allege Dequan Morgan “made threats to kill all officers and hospital staff” in the hospital’s emergency room, then allegedly attempted to leave his room, took an “aggressive stance” and struck Cpl. Scott Ruest in the arm.
