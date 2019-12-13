Man enters plea in taxi robbery
Kyjuan Bush, an 18-year-old Lexington Park man, entered a plea of guilty Wednesday morning to one count of robbery for a June incident where a taxi driver alleged Bush had pointed an “Uzi” style weapon at him and demanded whatever money he had.
Bush, then 17, and his co-defendant, Anthony Rice, were arrested after the driver identified them in a photographic lineup after the incident, which had netted $30, court papers say.
Rice pleaded guilty to robbery in September, and was sentenced to seven years suspended to 18 months incarceration as well as five years of supervised probation.
Theft of truck at gas station alleged
A Bushwood man was jailed on motor vehicle theft charges following an incident where he allegedly stole a truck at a gas station last Tuesday.
Charging documents accuse Levi Hill, 32, of stealing a truck that had been left on at a fuel pump at the Sheetz on Great Mills Road at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Charging documents say the truck’s owner told police he was having issues with the vehicle’s battery and had left it on while he went inside the store to get a sandwich, then later saw the vehicle leaving the parking lot as he was at the cash register.
When being arrested, Hill allegedly told police that he “messed up” and was “not in my right frame of mind,” and proceeded to say that he entered the vehicle at Sheetz and fled the scene.
Hill was ordered to be held without bond following a bail review Tuesday afternoon, awaiting a trial date in January.
Man accused of making arson threat
A California man was arrested Tuesday on allegations that he violated a protective order and threatened to burn a house down.
Daniel Leon Lindsey, 32, was ordered to be held on charging documents that allege he had three of his five children, who he may only contact with his parents present, in his home, and told his mother to bring his two other children “and he will burn [t]his ... house down.”
Lindsey was ordered to be held in the detention center on Wednesday afternoon.
Sheriff posts crime news, info on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary.
Online reporting option is available
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value. If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched.
