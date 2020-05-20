Truck crashes in Mechanicsville

Barber accused of sex offense in park, home
A registered sex offender working as a barber at a salon on Great Mills Road was charged with a fourth-degree sex offense and perverted practice on allegations he gave oral sex to a client who believed he was receiving oral sex from a woman.
Charging papers filed by St. Mary’s Deputy Warren Forinash say Sean Brooks, 47, of Lexington Park, offered for one of his male hairstyling clients to meet with one of his girlfriends for oral sex, arranging a meet at Lancaster Park one night last year.
The client picked Brooks up and drove to Lancaster Park that night, where Brooks allegedly told him to wait on a bench and walked into the woods with a backpack before, minutes later, a female figure emerged, charging papers say.
The man told officers he was unable to see the person’s face that night, but felt the person’s hands which “were pretty big for a female” before the person began giving him oral sex, when he “became suspicious that the female may be [Brooks] dressed as a female,” noting the outline of a beard and “became scared and faked an orgasm” before the person walked back into the woods and Brooks later returned.
The man told police at the time he was still unsure of what happened and propositioned Brooks to meet with the person again, charging papers say, and a similar incident allegedly occurred at Brooks’ residence, but no sex act took place as the man fled when he recognized the woman to be Brooks.
Brooks was arrested last week on a warrant for fourth-degree sex offense and perverted practice, and was later released after a bail review.
Woman accused of assaulting child
A Lexington Park woman faces second-degree child abuse and assault charges alleging she assaulted her child following an argument about clothing on Saturday.
Charging papers accuse Heather Payne, 36, of throwing a shoe at her daughter and proceeding to punch her in the face, also allegedly choking her daughter, according to a juvenile witness, who ran to a nearby location for help with Payne’s daughter, according to charging documents.
Officers noted several injuries to Payne’s daughter corroborating the account, charging papers say, and she told police she eventually fought back. Payne told officers she had tossed the shoe in her daughter’s direction and had to put her hands on her daughter’s face to keep her daughter away from hitting her. Payne was released after posting $3,000 bail.
Man accused of drunken disturbance at residence
A 44-year-old man from California is facing a few misdemeanor charges alleging he caused a disturbance with police while highly intoxicated.
“Get these [expletive] cuffs off so I can show you what God has planned for you,” John A. Wilson allegedly told a female officer, according to charging papers. “Show me what you got, Miss authority of the law.”
Charging papers say officers had arrived at the Kingston Creek Road residence at 2 p.m. on Saturday for a domestic dispute call and spoke with Wilson, who later allegedly attempted to entice his uncle to fight him while officers were present and began yelling outside, which additional police units said could be heard from several houses down, according to charging papers, and allegedly attempted to walk away while in handcuffs.
Wilson was charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order and intoxicated public disturbance.
Robbery investigated
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating an armed robbery which a sheriff’s office spokesperson said took place on the 21500 block of Great Mills Road on Saturday.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson, Cpl. Julie Yingling, said a weapon was displayed during the midday robbery, and an undisclosed amount of currency was taken.
The case has been assigned to the agency’s criminal investigations division, and Yingling said no other details would be released.
DAN BELSON