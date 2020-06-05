Truck gets trapped in woods in Colton's Point

Police arrest Lexington Park woman at Calvert protest
A Monday protest in Prince Frederick where police deployed tear gas ended with lawmen arresting a 20-year-old Lexington Park woman, alleging she interfered with the arrest of a co-defendant.
Charging papers filed by Calvert Deputy Ryan Gough against Shamiya Shawnte Taylor of Lexington Park and Demetrious Carrol Holland, 29, of Owings, say the two were arrested at the protest on allegations they did not leave the area as the protest ended, and yelled profanities while standing by Holland’s vehicle in the parking lot where the protest ended.
Gough alleged in charging papers the two were warned they would be subject to arrest, and the two caused “a backup in traffic” with their actions at the protest, then alleging “deputies were advised to place both” under arrest.
As Holland was being arrested, police alleged Taylor had came around and “interfered” with deputies placing Holland under arrest. Both Holland and Taylor were charged with disorderly conduct and failing to obey a lawful order, and were released Tuesday after each posting $2,500 bail.
Burglary, assault alleged in incident at Valley Lee home
An Indian Head man faces a burglary and assault charge accusing him of kicking down the door of a Valley Lee home and assaulting a man who is involved with the mother of his children.
Charging documents accuse Michael R. Krell of kicking down the door at the St. George’s Church Road address on Sunday about 20 minutes after he had picked up his children from the residence and yelling at the man, who is identified as a boyfriend of the mother of Krell’s two children, to come outside, before allegedly kicking down the front door and punching the man in the face several times, causing his mouth to bleed. The man showed officers injuries under his shirt as well, charging papers say.
Krell allegedly told officers the man had struck him first before hitting him back, but officers took note in charging documents they did not see any visible injuries on Krell’s face. Krell was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree assault, later being released after posting $7,500 bail.
Man faces felony charge on sausage-stealing allegation
A 54-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on allegations in a brief charging document accusing him of breaking into a home on Great Mills Road overnight between Monday and Tuesday and stealing two cans of Vienna sausage.
Rodney Taylor faces third- and fourth-degree burglary charges for the alleged incident, as well as a charge of malicious destruction of property for allegedly breaking a front door window and theft for the sausage, which he allegedly consumed. Taylor was placed under arrest by St. Mary’s Deputy John Fenwick Tuesday and was later released on his recognizance.
Sheriff’s office gets grant for community policing
The U.S. Department of Justice recently granted many law enforcement agencies across the nation funds to hire community-oriented policing officers.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received a $500,000 grant from the DOJ to hire four full-time officers, an information sheet from the DOJ says.
A total of 596 law enforcement agencies were given grants from the program to hire 2,732 full-time officers.
DAN BELSON