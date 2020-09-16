Two men were arrested Sunday following an investigation into a man left severely injured in the area of Castaway Circle in Lexington Park.
Tyrell Maurice Birdine, 20, and Delante Javon Holley, 28, who referred to each other as “brothers,” were arrested on Sunday and charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault after police found an injured man, Twain Harrod, 63, of Callaway, in a vehicle requiring immediate lifesaving effort, charging papers say.
Harrod was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in critical condition, a sheriff’s office press release states.
Officers later located the crime scene on Compass Circle where fresh pools of blood were found, according to charging papers, and men outside of a nearby apartment had been speaking about assaulting somebody.
Michele Rangel, the driver of the vehicle Harrod was found in, told investigators she had been driving with Harrod, who saw two men in an altercation with a woman and called out a window for them to stop and that he would contact the police, before he was pulled out of the car by the men and was assaulted by them, charging papers say.
A woman who identified herself as Holley’s girlfriend, who was the unknown woman Rangel had seen, corroborated that account and identified the suspects as Birdine and Holley, who were staying in the nearby apartment, which was searched and items stained with fresh blood were found.
Birdine and Holley were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder as well as first-degree assault and destruction of property, and are being held without bail.
Another woman, Kanisha Denise Butler, 20, allegedly attempted to remove Birdine from the back of a police car after he was arrested, and she was charged with hindering, a sheriff’s office press release says.
Those who may have witnessed the incident and has not already spoken with law enforcement are asked to call Detective Cpl. Melissa Green at 301-475-4200, ext. 71996, or email melissa.green@stmarysmd.com.
