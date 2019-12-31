A man was shot in the leg at a St. Inigoes residence on Friday, charging documents say, and he and his girlfriend have been arrested and charged with several assault, gun and drug charges.
Police who spoke to Eric T. Cole, 29, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday wrote in charging documents that Cole initially said he was walking in the woods near his home alone when he heard a gunshot sound and felt a burning in his right leg, and suspected a hunter mistook him for a deer. But, he later told police he was in an argument with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Jessica Michael, at their residence when she obtained his gun and shot him in the leg.
“I observed a possible bite mark wound to his right arm, and bruising,” Trooper Rachel Kaszubski wrote in the statement of probable cause. “Cole also had several scratch marks to his face with grass and dried blood in his facial hair.”
Cole also told police he had illegally purchased the handgun, the documents say, and he believed Michael had “ditched the handgun in the woods.”
“Cole did not feel it was a deliberate effort to kill him, but an attempt to seriously physically harm or scare him,” Kaszubski wrote.
Cole told police Michael had driven him to the hospital, and a packet of suboxone was also allegedly found in Cole’s wallet, the documents say.
When encountering Michael, police allegedly located various prescription pills and a quantity of cocaine, charging documents say, as well as a 50-count box of 9 mm ammunition containing 41 rounds.
First denying any physical encounter, Michael later told police she and Cole had been in an argument about finances when Cole pulled out the handgun and placed it down, the documents say.
“Go ahead, do what you gotta do,” Michael allegedly said after the gun had been placed, resulting in an altercation where she was allegedly held down by Cole and she bit his arm, the documents say, proceeding to pick up the handgun, which she said Cole had attempted to wrestle from her hands before it accidentally fired into his leg.
Michael told police she wrapped Cole’s leg in a blanket and transported him to the hospital following the bedroom altercation, the documents say.
Police later corroborated a similar story from Cole, who said he had believed Michael calmed down and began to stand up before Michael grabbed the gun and the two fought over the gun, which accidentally fired, the documents say.
Michael is federally barred from possessing firearms, the documents say, while Cole is not banned from possessing firearms.
Both were charged with first- and second-degree assault as well as several felony and misdemeanor gun and drug charges, and were jailed without bond pending a bond review after press time Monday.
