Two deputies sworn in

Campus security, sheriff’s office respond to gun report at SMCM
St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s public safety office received reports of a man with a “silver-colored pellet gun” in his pocket near the campus’ bell tower on Tuesday morning, according to a release from the college.
The release said that the campus security office “immediately did a foot search of the area and contacted the sheriff’s office for support.”
Parents of students at the college were also notified of the situation, according to the release.
Later that day, the release said, a student was identified as the individual seen that morning. It stated that “an extensive investigation by public safety confirmed that the student does not have a gun of any type in his possession.”
Man charged with stealing doors from charity store
A man was served with a court summons on Tuesday after allegedly stealing three doors from the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Great Mills on Sept. 10.
Court papers say that camera footage shows Marshall “Tony” Howard Carr, whom store volunteers identified as a former volunteer, getting “Sold” signs from a casher on duty and then taking the doors outside to a trailer.
A store volunteer said that she found Carr in the St. Clement’s Crossing neighborhood, and that he no longer had the doors in his possession, according to court papers, and that she told Carr that she would contact police if he did not return the doors.
Court documents say that police contacted Carr, who told police that “a black male he knew only by the name ‘Mike’ came to him asking about the doors mentioned.” He allegedly told police that he helped “Mike” load the doors into his truck in the front lot, and that he “later learned Mike never paid for the doors and now will not answer his phone.”
The documents say that security footage does not show Carr going to the front of the store, and that Carr said that he has known “Mike” for a long time and has his phone number, but does not know Mike’s last name.
Carr is charged with theft under $100.
Employee theft alleged at Hollywood discount store
A 20-year-old Mechanicsville woman was charged with a felony theft offense after allegedly skimming nearly $2,000 from the register at a Dollar General location where she worked.
Alanna Nicole Dodson was charged with theft between $1,500 and $2,500 after a regional loss prevention employee for Dollar General investigated funds missing from the register, according to court documents.
The documents allege that Dodson stole a total amount of $1,953.98 in August and September of this year from the store in Hollywood.
Police contacted Dodson, and court documents allege that Dodson “admitted to stealing cash each shift when depositing cash from the register to the deposit safe.”
She told police that “she took the money because she is currently pregnant and has expenses for which she could not afford.”
Sheriff’s office warns about unlicensed paving business
Police allege that an individual representing Mitchell’s Paving of Waldorf who was contracted to repair and seal a driveway in Mechanicsville did not make the repairs and appeared to use an improper product, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
According to the release, Mitchell’s Paving of Waldorf is “not licensed to conduct business in St. Mary’s,” and the office advised that “anyone who is approached by someone selling driveway sealcoating or home repairs should ask to see that person’s business license.”
