Two hurt in collision in Mechanicsville

Woman accused of cellphone bill fraud of more than $11K
A Lexington Park woman was released on a case where she was arrested on three other active fraud and theft scheme warrants, the most recent of which alleges a coworker received a cellphone bill of more than $11,000.
Tiaira Danielle Ball, 26, was arrested on felony theft charges alleging she had made an agreement with her coworker to add a cellphone to her coworker’s account, paying half of the bill, according to charging documents that say after the coworker provided Ball with her PIN, Ball had allegedly added herself as an authorized user to make purchases.
The documents say by the time the coworker had realized something was wrong, she had received a bill for $11,266.52 in the mail.
Ball was charged with district court felony theft as well as theft scheme charges.
Trash allegedly dumped on property in Leonardtown
A Leonardtown man is facing a charge of littering over 100 pounds on allegations he dumped a pile of trash on Robert Clements’ 7-acre lot along Blake Creek Road on Saturday evening.
Charging documents accuse Paul Scott Schellhase, 59, of leaving a pile of trash on the lot, including aluminum gutters, a crab pot, a lawn chair, a tire, a truck’s rear window, a grass catch basin for a lawn mower and several other unidentified items.
Schellhase allegedly had to “drive through a ditch to access the property because the entrance was blocked by a cable with a keep out sign and a no trespassing sign,” the documents say. When Schellhase was interviewed by police, he allegedly immediately admitted to the incident, saying he did it “to get rid of” the items out of his yard. Schellhase was charged with littering over 100 pounds and trespassing.
Murder suspect accused of assaulting fellow inmate
A man currently jailed pending further competency evaluation in a case where he is accused of crashing a vehicle during a police chase and killing a woman has been accused of assaulting another inmate during a religious service.
Charging documents accuse Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy, 21, of making comments to another inmate, who stood up before Savoy allegedly took a fighting stance and began striking him before the pair started “actively assaulting each other until separated by detention center staff.
