A Lexington Park pair was indicted by a grand jury on Monday on allegations that they were involved in an assault on two women at their apartment in August.
Tevin Lamar Greer, 25, was arrested in August on home invasion and assault charges that alleged he, along with Cassidy Howard and a large group of other individuals, assaulted Blake Howard and Carmen Hancock at their apartment on Hilton Drive in Lexington Park. Blake Howard and Cassidy Howard are not related, according to court documents.
A statement of probable cause by Deputy Kyle Kilgore of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office alleges that Blake Howard was returning to the apartment and was followed by a crowd, and that Cassidy Howard and Greer “forced entry into the residence,” then assaulting Blake Howard and Hancock.
At that time, Cassidy Howard and Greer alleged that “just the two of them” had gone to the apartment to confront Hancock about having relations with Cassidy Howard’s boyfriend, and were assaulted by Blake Howard and Hancock. Blake Howard and Hancock were charged with second-degree assault the next day, but those charges were shelved last week.
Both Greer and Cassidy Howard were released from custody following a bond hearing in district court the day after the incident. Cassidy Howard pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in district court for the incident last month, and is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Oct. 18.
At Greer and Cassidy Howard’s bond hearing, Hancock said that she had to go to the hospital for her injuries, and that Blake Howard was pregnant during the time of the assault.
Although only Greer and Cassidy Howard were arrested following the incident, Blake Howard, Hancock and a witness from a nearby apartment alleged that there was a large group of people involved at the scene.
An additional co-defendant, Erin Battle, 25, was indicted by a grand jury this week on second-degree assault charges related to the incident.
The indictments allege that Greer broke and entered into Hancock’s residence with the intention of committing an assault, and that Greer assaulted both Blake Howard and Hancock. Greer is charged with third-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree assault, and Battle is charged with second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault.
Battle is scheduled for an initial appearance on Nov. 4. Greer has not been scheduled for a court date as of press time, according to online court filings.
Twitter: @DanEntNews