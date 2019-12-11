Two teenagers were transported to a trauma center following a collision late in the morning this Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.
A release from the sheriff’s office says that deputies responded to the crash on Golden Beach Road near Jane Gay Way at about 11 a.m. that morning, where preliminary investigation determined a Chevrolet Cobalt operated by Noah Andrew Stathers, 19, of Mechanicsville attempted to make a left turn onto Golden Beach Road and was struck by a Ford F-150 that was traveling northbound on that road, operated by Paul Andrew Hamby, 55, of Mechanicsville.
Stathers and a 15-year-old male who was in the front passenger seat of the Chevrolet were reported unconscious at the scene, and were extricated from the vehicle within 20 minutes of the call, according to dispatch logs. The teenagers were transported in two state police helicopters to a trauma center with incapacitating injuries, according to the release, which says that speed and alcohol are not considered to be a factors to the collision at this time. Hamby signed care refusal forms at the scene and was not transported.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is encouraged to contact Deputy Shawn Shelko at 301-475-4200, ext. 8127.
