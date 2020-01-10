Two injured in Mechanicsville accident

Woman accused of locking children on apartment’s balcony
A woman at a Lexington Park apartment was charged with two counts of neglect of a minor on Monday on allegations her children were locked on the balcony for four hours, charging documents say.
Charging documents allege police arrived at a Cameo Lane address and saw a 13-year-old boy locked outside on an upstairs balcony one evening late last month, with no shoes on and a thin jacket in 40-degree weather.
The boy “stated he was not allowed inside the residence for approximately four hours,” charging documents say, and remained in clothing he had urinated upon because he was not allowed to use the bathroom.
“Investigation revealed the child … has behavioral issues and at the direction of his mother … is restricted to the outside balcony when an adult is not at the residence,” charging documents allege.
A 16-year-old boy at the residence allegedly told police he and his brother “must remain outside on a daily basis and are left with blankets, food and water, but had to remain on the balcony until they were advised to come back inside,” according to the documents.
And the homeowner said the 13-year-old “has behavioral issues and as his punishment he is kept outside for hours regardless of the temperature,” the documents say.
The children’s mother, Irma Brown, 54, allegedly said she “keeps the children outside because they are not trusted without adults home watching them,” charging documents say, and explained “anyone watching them is directed to follow guidelines set forth by her to include withholding use of facilities when needed.”
Troopers charge teen for starter pistol in vehicle
An 18-year-old man was released from his detention on a $3,000 bond on Wednesday on charges which allege he possessed a starter pistol in his glove box.
A statement of probable cause filed by Trooper Kevin Bauer alleges he responded to a reported suspicious vehicle early Wednesday morning, and on arrival Maryland State Police Detective Sgt. Jeffery Linger had possession of a Kimar .380-caliber starter pistol that had been located in the vehicle, which Linger alleged had been sitting in the Wildewood community park parking lot with headlights on and the car running.
The vehicle’s operator, Jash Patel of California, was handcuffed and a search of his vehicle yielded marijuana wax residue, charging documents say.
The documents say that Patel “openly admitted that the firearm was fake and that it was his friend’s,” adding that “he had told his friend three days ago” to take the firearm.
Patel was charged with possession of a handgun in a vehicle and possession of a handgun while underage.
Man indicted for alleged bar robbery in Callaway
A St. Mary’s grand jury indicted Rex D. Reese, 48, this week on allegations he robbed Abell’s Tavern on New Year’s Eve this year, at one point allegedly brandishing a knife at bar employees.
Charging documents allege Reese was seen in video footage approaching the Callaway bar and placing a white cloth around his face.
The eight-count bill charges Reese with one count of armed robbery, three counts of robbery, two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of attempted theft.
Sterling to be sworn in today at courthouse as deputy state’s attorney
Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling will be sworn in as a deputy state’s attorney this morning, Friday, joining the current deputy state’s attorney, Theodore Weiner, in that position.
An announcement of her promotion last Friday adds that the prosecutor will continue to work her caseload of overdose deaths and violent felonies, as well as appear on behalf of St. Mary’s State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R).
