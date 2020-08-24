One pedestrian as well as one driver have died in St. Mary's over the weekend in separate automobile crashes, according to police.
On Friday night, Aug. 21, the St. Mary's sheriff's office responded to a crash on Three Notch Road near Copeland Lane in Lexington Park where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
Investigators determined Alexandra Rene Labore, 21, of St. Inigoes, had been traveling southbound on Three Notch Road and struck John Paul Miles III, 50, of Lexington Park.
Miles was later pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel, and Labore was uninjured.
Speed and alcohol were not involved, according to the sheriff's office.
Those with additional information on the collision is asked to contact sheriff's Cpl. Sheena Tirpak at sheena.tirpak@stmarysmd.com or at 301-475-4200, ext. 78051.
On Sunday night, Aug. 23, police responded to a motor vehicle accident in Chaptico where three vehicles had been involved, according to a preliminary investigation.
A release from the sheriff's office says the investigation found Jennifer Lynn Hanbury, 46, of Bushwood had been driving a 2008 Infinity QX56 on Mechanicsville Road towards Budds Creek Road, and failed to stop and yield to traffic on Budds Creek Road, being struck as the vehicle turned east onto Budds Creek Road.
Hanbury's vehicle was hit by a 2006 GMC Yukon Denali, operated by Marcos Antonio Alvarez, 43, of Mechanicsville with Catherine Mary Alvarez in the passenger seat, causing Hanbury's vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a telephone pole, according to police, and causing the Yukon to cross the center line and strike the third vehicle, a 1998 Toyota Camry operated by Cynthia Renee Wise, 59, and James Larry Wise, 66, both of Hustle, Va.
The Alvarez couple was taken to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital by ambulance with injuries, as well as James Wise. His wife, however, was taken to Chaptico Park for a Medevac helicopter, but her condition deteriorated prior to its arrival, and she died at the park.
Speed and alcohol were also not determined to be a factor in the Chaptico crashes.
Anyone with additional information on the Chaptico collision is asked to contact sheriff's Cpl. Christopher Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78004, or by email at christopher.beyer@stmarysmd.com.