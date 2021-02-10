A juvenile, as well as a 28-year-old man, were shot over the weekend in separate incidents being handled by separate police departments where suspects were still at large as of Wednesday.
On Friday, Feb. 5, St. Mary’s sheriff’s office deputies responded to a gunshot call off Ronald Drive in Lexington Park shortly after 3 p.m. and located an injured juvenile, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Cpl. Julie Yingling.
The juvenile “received medical attention” but was not airlifted from the scene, Yingling said.
A separate shooting incident which occurred just down Pegg Road, near Liberty Street, on Saturday night is being investigated by Maryland State Police, Elena Russo, a spokesperson for the state police said. That shooting, which involved a 28-year-old, was also not fatal.
The injured man was found in an apartment complex in Lexington Park after the state police responded to a call for a shooting as well as an additional call identifying someone had been shot, Russo said.
No arrests had been made in either of the cases as of Wednesday.
Those with information on the Friday incident are asked to contact Detective Melissa Green at 301-475-4200, ext. 71996. Those with information on the Saturday incident are asked to contact the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955.
The south-county shootings caught the ear of Commissioner John O’Connor (R), who stated at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting the sheriff’s office was “working diligently” on the cases.
“I do notice all the chatter about the spike in crime in the county,” he said, referencing the two shootings in particular. “We do see it, we do hear you on it, and the best person to speak to about those things is the sheriff.”
