Fruity beverages led to fines for two businesses following their admission to serving alcohol to an underage police informant during a late June alcohol enforcement operation.
Lex Liquors in Lexington Park and HV Liquors, which is located nearby in California, were both accused in early July of furnishing alcohol to minors in a late June operation by the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office, where a confidential informant attempted to purchase alcohol at multiple businesses throughout the county.
Alcohol enforcement Sgt. Steve Meyers testified at Thursday’s meeting that the sheriff’s office compliance checks are “random in nature,” and that the late June operation focused primarily on liquor stores rather than bars or restaurants.
According to a sheriff’s office release, 15 businesses were checked that day, and only two stores failed the test, with HV Liquors serving the male informant a six-pack of Smirnoff Ice, and Lex Liquors serving a 12-pack of Truly hard seltzers to the informant.
Both businesses admitted to the violations at the meeting, where economic and pandemic-influenced stress was the center of attention.
Ajit Singh, the license holder at Lex Liquors, told the board his employee, Kerri Molan, had just started at the liquor store in June, and at that time was still confused about identification checks and face covering regulations.
Before the board determined a fine for him, Singh also said his store was not faring well, with little traffic coming into the shopping center of what were mostly non-essential businesses in the early parts of the pandemic.
“It’s hard for those businesses to establish themselves,” Leonard Kohl, a member of the board said.
David Willenborg, another board member, said the incident was “more than a mistake,” as the cashier had not asked for identification in the first place, and the face-covering rules regarding ID checks were not related to the incident.
Cashiers are allowed to request for a customer to take off their face covering while checking ID, Tammy Hildebrand, liquor board administrator said.
Willenborg requested a flat $500 fine, which was later amended by Kohl to have $250 suspended for three years. The suspended portion is waived if no new violations occur at the business during those three years.
“The only reason I’m making this motion [to amend] is because of the economic circumstances we’re in now,” Kohl said.
Molan, the cashier, was issued a $50 fine.
“I tend to empathize tremendously for the average working folks in society at this point in time, especially among the situation we’re in right now,” board chair Mark Denietolis said.
“There’s a responsibility for the owners of a business to not set [their employees] up to fail,” Willenborg said regarding the training of employees.
Both Molan and Singh were also ordered to take part in a responsible server training.
After a quicker discussion, Hira Lal Vashisht, the licensee and cashier at HV Liquors, was ordered to pay the same fine: $500 suspended to $250 for three years, along with responsible server training.
Twitter: @DanSoMdNews