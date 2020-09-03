Two Lexington Park teens were arrested on handgun possession charges following the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office’s increased presence in the area for the past two weeks.
On Monday afternoon, narcotics officers conducting surveillance near an apartment off Columbus Drive in Lexington Park wrote in charging papers they witnessed Joequan Bush, 18, enter the residence carrying a fanny pack with an “unknown heavy object.”
Detectives initiated a search warrant and located the fanny pack under a bathroom sink, charging papers say, with a loaded handgun inside which police allege was reported stolen from Westmoreland County, Va.
Charging papers say Bush had been convicted of a crime as a minor which, if committed as an adult, would have disqualified him from owning a firearm.
Bush was charged as an adult with illegal possession of a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, possessing a firearm as a minor and illegally possessing ammunition, and was ordered to be held without bail on Tuesday afternoon.
A public defender representing Bush said he recently graduated from Great Mills High School, and the apartment where the weapon was found was not his.
“This was not his house, he was visiting his cousin,” she said.
St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser ordered for Bush to be held, citing his juvenile first-degree assault and disturbing school operation cases.
Early last Thursday, Kyreek Adams, 16, was arrested on allegations he had been walking in the area of Great Mills Road and Pacific Drive, and fleeing when a deputy turned around to investigate, adjusting an object in his waistband.
A loaded handgun was found on Adams’ person, charging papers say, and he was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm as a minor, altering a firearm ID number and two handgun carry violations.
The incidents come after police have increased their presence in Lexington Park following two homicides and multiple shootings. In those cases, only one arrest has been made as of Wednesday morning.
Sheriff’s Capt. David Yingling said although a separate shooting on Tuesday in Leonardtown was unrelated to those, the Lexington Park incidents are often overlapping and linked.
“We have a lot of people wearing and carrying [firearms] illegally,” he said. “So there’s a significant increase in those areas.”
At this week’s county commissioners meeting, Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said he has “become increasingly more concerned with violence in Lexington Park” and had gone on a ride along with sheriff’s deputies over the weekend.
“These kids are out there running around with guns, they don’t have a conscience. ... It’s a mess out here,” Morgan said.
Staff Writer Madison Bateman contributed to this report.
Twitter: @DanSoMdNews