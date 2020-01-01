Two vehicle crash in Valley Lee

Underage man accused of possessing handgun before dropping it behind a tree
A 19-year-old Lexington Park man was released on a $3,000 bond last week after being charged with gun possession misdemeanors alleging he possessed a revolver, which was located behind a tree off of Saratoga Drive on Friday.
Charging documents filed by St. Mary’s sheriff’s Deputy David Lawrence say Marquese D. Milburn was located following a report of a possible burglary and a report of “multiple armed subjects” fleeing a Franklin Road residence.
A .22-caliber revolver was located behind a tree where Milburn had been observed walking, the documents say, and Milburn stated he had been walking when two males called for him and asked him to follow them, when one handed Milburn a pistol, which he stated he later dropped in the yard.
A search of Milburn’s person revealed 13 loose rounds of .22 ammunition in his shoe, charging documents allege.
Prince George’s man facing gun and drug charges in Lexington Park incident
A Clinton man remained jailed at press time pending a bail review on allegations he was found with a quantity of cocaine and a loaded handgun in his vehicle Saturday evening.
28-year-old Laroi J. Burch is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a Prince George’s robbery conviction, charging documents say, and after responding to a call for drug activity on Ronald Drive in Lexington Park Saturday, police searched his vehicle and located cocaine, a digital scale, a loaded 9 mm handgun and “numerous rounds of [.380-caliber] ammunition.”
The documents say Burch is currently on probation for the prior conviction.
California woman accused of drug possession and resisting arrest
Charging documents say police located Josephine B. Tippett, 24, who was allegedly a “confirmed wanted subject” by police, near a car wash on Great Mills Road, and a syringe as well as three smoking devices with suspected crack cocaine were found in her vehicle.
After being arrested, charging documents allege Tippett “began screaming and becoming belligerent,” attempted to pull away from a deputy and refused to get into a patrol car.
Tippett was charged with three drug misdemeanors, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Sheriff posts crime news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
Rewards offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system. The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
