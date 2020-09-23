A 24-year-old operator of an unlicensed daycare where a child allegedly chewed on a drug-covered straw pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and was sentenced to probation last Friday.
Hannah Mason Meinhardt, who has been sober since being arrested and released in December, according to lawyers, received a two-year sentence suspended to probation where she will be barred from operating a daycare following her plea on Friday to one count of reckless endangerment.
With records of negative drug tests and treatment programs, St. Mary’s Circuit Judge David W. Densford said it “took a tragedy” to get off of drugs, referring Meinhardt’s former boyfriend’s December overdose death, which began police’s investigation into Meinhardt.
Police located cell phone records of Meinhardt telling her former boyfriend a 2½-year-old child had chewed on a straw that had drug residue on it, prosecutor Sarah Proctor told Densford, and videos of pills inside the residence appeared on the phone.
Defense attorney Brian Thompson disputed the pills were being used while children were at the residence, and said those activities took place “after hours,” also adding the drugs were prescribed to Meinhardt. Proctor said although they were prescribed, they were abused by Meinhardt and her boyfriend.
Since then, “she’s completely clean,” Thompson said, noting her being able to recover with family members’ help following her boyfriend’s death.
Thompson also said the original charges filed in December included “felonies she did not commit,” which were dismissed shortly after, and the event led to upsetting media coverage of “something she’s not.”
“I want to give my sincerest apologies to any of the family members involved,” Meinhardt told Densford at the hearing. She said she is working at a botanical nursery and not taking care of children at this time.
Sentencing Meinhardt, Densford said he did not know what effect the reckless endangerment conviction would have on applying for a licensed daycare, but the child care administration is “right across” Courthouse Drive to apply after her probationary period.
During the probationary period, Meinhardt must complete drug counseling which she has been participating in, Densford said.
