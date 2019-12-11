Using the jaws of life

Three arrests made in two burglary incidents
Three individuals were arrested over the weekend in two separate burglary incidents.
Charging documents allege that John Wesley Lonkert IV, 40, of Ridge stole several tools, a gaming console and copper products from a residence off of Airedele Road in Ridge earlier this fall, which were later sold at an area pawn shop and a scrap metal recycling business.
While being interviewed by police about the stolen items in November, Lonkert allegedly said that he did not steal the items, but was on the property on several occasions and was involved in selling items for scrap metal. He was arrested on a warrant last Friday following a court hearing for a separate burglary matter. Lonkert was released on pretrial supervision following a bond review on Monday afternoon.
Also last weekend, Lisa M. Deal, 36, of Hollywood and Dylan M. Hill, 27, were arrested on burglary charges alleging that they had forced entry into a camper off Hill Road in Hollywood, damaging a door. Charging documents allege the residents of the camper had entered it and noticed another door “close as if someone was exiting,” and saw both Deal and Hill fleeing to another residence. Deal was released on pretrial supervision following a bond review on Monday, and Hill was ordered to remain jailed. Both are awaiting preliminary hearings to determine if the case will go to circuit court.
Chaptico man accused of illegally possessing rifle
A Chaptico man is facing felony gun possession charges on allegations that he was found in possession of a rifle during a traffic stop.
Charging documents allege that Robert J. Bowles, 29, of Chaptico was stopped on Budds Creek Road and was observed with a glass smoking device containing suspected burnt marijuana in the back seat of his vehicle. He then allegedly told police that there was a .22-caliber rifle in the rear area of the vehicle, which police later found he was prohibited from owning due to three prior convictions for second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.
Man facing theft, false identification charges
A California man, who had three open warrants for theft cases, was jailed on Sunday following a traffic stop where he allegedly provided his brother’s name.
Charging documents allege that Aubrey R. Robinson, 27, provided police with the name of his brother, who has been held at the St. Mary’s detention center since May.
After discovering Aubrey Robinson’s identity, police found that he had two open warrants through the sheriff’s office and one through the state police, and arrested him, charging documents say.
Sheriff posts crime news and information on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information. In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Reward offered for tips
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward.
DAN BELSON