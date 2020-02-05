Years of alleged stalking incidents were detailed on Friday afternoon when a judge sentenced former airman and defense contractor Anthony Wayne Wright, 52, to an 18-month stint in jail on Friday.
Wright entered an Alford plea to two counts of stalking and two counts of harassment on Friday morning, in a plea and sentencing hearing where St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Joseph Stanalonis ultimately sentenced him to an active total 18 months in the county jail and five years of probation.
An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgement that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge. Wright’s attorney said he was not denying the conduct, but contended he did not believe the conduct “could convince a jury” to convict him of stalking.
Lawyers were free to argue the sentence in court, and gave contrasting accounts of the alleged stalking incidents.
The incidents started out with a lengthy divorce process and custody battle, which ended with Wright’s ex-wife, Tara Adams, being given full custody of the couple’s children, and a recovery court noting it was unsafe for the children to be with their father, permitting only Saturday phone calls.
Wright began to appear at his children’s sporting events several times after the divorce proceedings, according to Adams.
In the witness box during the sentencing hearing, Tara Adams and her current husband, Joseph Adams, said the children were terrified of their father when he would appear.
Joseph Adams first witnessed the incidents “as a bystander, then as a fearful husband,” he said in court, when Wright would “watch at a distance and take pictures” with a telephoto lens at the children’s games, occasionally yelling loudly.
“The fear” on one of the children’s faces “was palpable,” Joseph Adams said.
Wright would also send letters, which Assistant State’s Attorney Gina Fioravanti described as “disturbing,” to his children, who Fioravanti said would “tear them up” without reading them. However, a large stack of photocopied letters was shown to Stanalonis by both lawyers.
Wright and his defense lawyer, Allan Rombro, contended those interactions were that of a loving father who was denied access to his children. The letters, Rombro said, asked the kids how they were doing and told them he and their mother loved them.
“If I didn’t know what my children were doing, didn’t know if they were in Scouts or anything, I’d follow them too just to learn what they’re doing,” Rombro said. “He’s been denied the most basic access to his own children.”
Rombro also said Wright is a retired commander, having spent 25 years in the U.S. Navy, and was a Top Gun instructor.
“There are fighters out there right now who were trained by him,” Rombro said.
Other allegations in the case included incidents where Wright had left business cards on Joseph Adams’ car, and at one point Wright had spoken to Joseph Adams in a parking lot at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, where Wright formerly worked as a naval commander. Wright also allegedly walked into a private parent-teacher meeting his ex-wife was in, and became irate, causing a scene, according to Tara Adams.
The incidents would disturb the children, the couple testified, and every time they saw their father, their behavior would change for days, fearful of what their father would do.
“For a long time we wondered how he was finding us,” Joseph Adams said. “That wonder ended when we found a GPS tracker on Tara’s car” after authorities had been contacted.
Fioravanti contended evidence had shown GPS software linked to Wright’s computer, with two devices attached he accessed “multiple times a day,” notifying him when they crossed into certain map parameters with such labels as “Tara Work,” “Dorsey Park” and “Pax River.”
She also noted phone calls Wright had placed during his brief incarceration, where he had allegedly said he is a “victim of the #MeToo movement,” and allegedly outlined a defense strategy of “dragging the victim through the mud” and “waving the American flag” in reference to his military service.
“This defendant is manipulative and deceitful,” the assistant state’s attorney said.
Rombro called several family and friends to the witness box, including Wright’s current wife, Susan Quinn, who alleged she had been with Wright during each of the sporting events, and his father, Timothy Wright, who said he has not been able to see his grandchildren since 2016.
“They’re the only grandchildren we’ll ever have,” Timothy Wright said.
Many of the run-ins were coincidences, Rombro said, and Anthony Wright was “very cordial” when he would make contact with the couple.
“I did what I did because it was the least confrontational thing I could do,” Anthony Wright said from the defendant’s stand before the judge considered his sentence, telling Joseph Adams he “just wanted to talk,” and that he “never made a threat.”
Stanalonis called for a brief recess before delivering his sentence.
“This is probably one of the worst acts of stalking I’ve seen in my 25 years in the legal system,” Stanalonis said.
“In your particular case, you have a stellar reputation and you served your country, and you should be commended for that,” Stanalonis said, later telling Wright he could have gone through the family law system to keep contact with his children.
“You’re highly educated. You have no excuse to why you didn’t go through the normal process,” the judge said.
Stanalonis sentenced Wright to five years suspended to one year of jail time for one stalking count, an additional 90 days each on two harassment counts running consecutively, and five years suspended to probation for another stalking count, resulting in an active sentence of 18 months, and five years of probation.
“By the time probation ends, the children will be getting closer to 18, and can decide for themselves what they want to do,” Stanalonis said.
