Vehicle crashes into Park Hall bar

A male driver was airlifted to a Prince George’s hospital after crashing into the front wall of The Green Door Tavern on Friday night, causing minor injuries to a band member who was playing inside.
The Bay District and Second District volunteer fire departments were dispatched shortly after 9 p.m. on Oct. 11 to the bar in Park Hall, where the Hyundai SUV had hit the front wall.
Brandon Jensen was preparing to do a sound check with his band, The Young Swains, at the bar when the SUV came through the wall behind the band.
“I found myself on the floor with a Hyundai in my face,” Jensen said.
Jensen said that he and the band’s bassist, Francis Wood, had to be checked by EMS, and Wood went to the hospital for further treatment on a minor leg injury. “He’s doing OK, though,” Jensen said.
No other serious injuries occurred, according to Jason Babcock, a spokesperson for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
The bar remained closed for the rest of Friday night and re-opened the following day after repairs were made to the wall.
Babcock said that “the driver has not been charged yet,” but that charges were pending. He said alcohol was “absolutely” involved in the crash, and that the driver was uncooperative during treatment.
The driver’s name has not been released as of press time.
