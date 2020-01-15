Horse seized by animal control from Mechanicsville owners
Two horse owners had a horse seized by animal control last month, and were charged with five animal cruelty counts each alleging two horses were neglected to the point where one was put down.
Charging documents allege St. Mary’s Animal Control officers had reported a case of ongoing animal neglect at Stephen and Jennifer Rice’s residence in Mechanicsville to state police, alleging a check of the property in September revealed two horses at the residence “in poor condition, in a dirt pasture with no grass or hay.”
After unsuccessful attempts to contact the Rices throughout the fall, an equine veterinarian told animal control Jennifer Rice had requested one of the horses to be euthanized in November because it had been suffering for unknown reasons, charging documents say, and authorities seized the remaining horse on the property in December.
Charging documents say the horse had “no available drinking water” because the sources were frozen, the only available hay was “soiled from urine and solid waste, and the horse’s ribs and hip bones allegedly appeared to be protruding from its side.”
A veterinarian’s evaluation of the remaining horse found the animal was in “poor/very thin” condition, charging documents allege, and vets agreed the horse “was suffering from anorexia.”
Lexington Park man charged for alleged knife threat at party
A 20-year-old Lexington Park man is now facing a felony assault charge on allegations he approached a neighbor at a party last August and threatened her with a knife, and threatened to shoot up her house.
Charging documents accuse Derrick K. Marshall of approaching a Lexington Park home, brandishing a knife, and allegedly threatening to “spray up the place,” on the night of Aug. 11 last year, before individuals at the party familiar with him de-escalated the situation and he returned to his car.
Marshall was charged with first- and second-degree assault by a criminal summons last week, court records say.
Mechanicsville man charged with violating protective order
A Mechanicsville man is facing a six-count bill accusing him of violating a protective order several times last Thursday, allegedly sending harassing text messages to the petitioner.
Charging documents allege Bryan Epp, 42, sent six texts to the woman, calling her explicit names and telling her to “call the police on” him.
Epp was arrested Thursday and released on a $2,500 bond, court records show.
DAN BELSON