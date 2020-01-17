Vehicle overturns in Helen

Man accused of breaking into house, stealing SUV
A 56-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on allegations he broke into a home and also stole an SUV, charging documents say.
Police allegedly spotted Timothy Conner operating a burgundy Ford Expedition on Chaptico Road in the area of Baptist Church Road and entering the Country Lakes area on Tuesday, charging documents say, and stopped the vehicle. A search incident allegedly found suspected crack cocaine in the vehicle and Conner was placed into custody.
Charging documents say that Conner was identified for a burglary on Morganza Turner Road which occurred the previous day, where he is accused of attempting to break a basement door with his shoulder then kicked the glass out of a basement window, according to charging documents that say the incident was caught by multiple cameras around the property.
Landlord, tenant accused of engaging in scuffle
A 56-year-old Ridge man was released on a $5,000 bond Monday, facing a felony assault charge after being accused of threatening his tenant and cutting him with a box cutter, and the tenant is facing assault and destruction of property charges filed by the landlord.
Charging documents filed by Deputy Matthew Beyer allege Keith Holland told police responding to the Holland Manor Drive address this Sunday that his landlord, Felton Rothwell, came out of his residence while the tenant was approaching the building and told him he was not allowed to go inside, and made threats of killing him.
Holland told police Rothwell had pulled out an orange box cutter and cut him in the hand, charging documents say, and punched him in the face.
Rothwell told police the tenant had been evicted, and had struck him in the head with a vacuum, charging documents say, and he had raised the box cutter in self-defense and may have scratched Holland. He is listed as the filer of a second-degree assault and destruction of property complaint filed against Holland the same day, court records show.
Ex-caretaker accused of stealing from dead client
A 48-year-old woman who had been caring for an elderly couple was charged with a felony theft scheme charge and multiple theft offenses on allegations she had used one of her client’s debit cards after she had passed.
Charging documents accuse Deborah Holt of Mechanicsville of making multiple charges to a debit card belonging to her client, who died in November. Holt had been caring for that client, and the client’s husband, charging documents say, and allegedly made 27 transactions using the card beginning two days after her client’s death, totaling approximately $2,700.
Man who allegedly threatened hotline staff not competent for trial
A Lexington Park man who was accused of making threatening phone calls to the Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy hotline was ruled incompetent by a judge on Wednesday.
Richard Daniel Griffiths, 41, was committed to the Maryland Department of Health at Wednesday morning’s trial date, where he was to stand trial for allegedly making violent threats to the hotline. He had been charged with two telephone misuse misdemeanors, harassment and resisting arrest. He is scheduled for another competency hearing in May.
Agency posts crime news and information on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts. Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
DAN BELSON