Collision believed intentional; woman charged with possession
A Great Mills woman was released Thursday on charges alleging she had hit another car on purpose in a hit-and-run collision.
A charges application filed Friday says Tamathea C. Hayward, 60, told police responding to a crash on Point Lookout Road near Patuxent Seventh-Day Adventist Church that afternoon she had “been in a motor vehicle accident and drove off,” also admitting she had PCP in the vehicle.
Charging papers also say further investigation “revealed [Hayward] had intentionally struck another vehicle” based on the other driver’s statement, and Hayward, at the detention center, “stated that she was glad [the driver] went to the hospital with injuries from the accident.”
Hayward was charged with reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Woman accused of taking ex-boyfriend’s vehicle
A 35-year-old woman from Great Mills was accused in charging papers of taking her ex-boyfriend’s car Friday night.
Charging papers say Lashonda Dyson had a spare key to her ex-boyfriend’s 2002 Buick LeSabre, of which he is the sole owner, and police called Dyson on her cellphone Saturday morning.
During the call, Dyson allegedly admitted to taking the car and was instructed to take it to the sheriff’s office, charging documents say, and Dyson arrived at the sheriff’s office without the vehicle and allegedly would not inform officers where the car was.
Dyson was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and obstructing and hindering.
Postal worker, 35, accused of making false call to police
A postal worker is facing a misdemeanor charge on allegations she called police on her supervisor during her route.
Charging papers filed Saturday say Nicole Shanklin, 35, of Lexington Park contacted police at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday saying she was being followed by an “unknown blue SUV” when she was on her mail route.
The driver of the SUV, Venetia Moore, told police she was Shanklin’s direct supervisor, and she was auditing Shanklin’s route due to her work performance, according to charging papers which say Moore showed documentation Shanklin had been aware of the audit, and that she had a text message conversation with Shanklin during the audit about getting lunch.
Shanklin was charged with making false statement to an officer.
Sheriff posts crime news and other information on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online crime reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft, or vandalism.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
The sheriff’s office has described the online reporting system as a valuable adjunct to direct contact with the sheriff’s office in situations where the citizen reporting the offense does not know who committed the crime..
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
DAN BELSON