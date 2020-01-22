Vehicle strikes tree in St. Mary's City

Judge sentences Pax River man to 25 years for sex abuse
A federal judge sentenced Justin Paul Keener, 31, to 25 years in federal prison for two counts of sexually abusing a child, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office says.
Keener had sexually abused two children around November 2017 within the home, which was located on the property of Naval Air StationPatuxent River, a plea agreement states. He pleaded guilty in federal court last November, in an agreement which states he engaged in sexual conduct with the two children who were under the age of 12.
According to that plea agreement, Keener engaged in sexual conduct with one of the children “multiple times,” on one or more occasions in the presence of the other child.
According to the USAO release, Keener will not be paroled, and must register as a sex offender for life.
Three face charges following alleged home invasion
Three individuals were charged Thursday on allegations they entered a man’s home and beat him, and stole several items.
Responding officers spoke to the man at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, who said he had been assaulted by his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, charging documents say.
As his makeshift apartment was allegedly broken into, the man identified the intruder to be his ex-girlfriend, Amberlee Saltsman, 17, of Hollywood, and her new boyfriend, Cody D. Combs, 22, wearing ski masks as they entered an altercation, charging documents say.
A third male wearing a ski mask, later identified as Bryon Bishop, 22, allegedly entered and held the man as Combs allegedly pointed a hunting knife at the man, who told police he kicked it out of his hands, charging documents say. Bishop also allegedly pointed a handgun at the man’s head before he and Combs beat him severely and took 3 grams of medical marijuana, two iPhones, a backpack and his birth certificate, charging documents allege.
The documents say police later interviewed Saltsman and Combs, who admitted to entering the apartment and assaulting the man, and told police Bishop was with them. Bishop denied assaulting the man, the documents say.
The three were charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, first- and second-degree assault and theft, and were ordered to be held without bond pending a bail review Tuesday.
Man accused of assault, obstructing police officers
A 19-year-old Lexington Park man is facing a second-degree assault and an obstructing and hindering charge after allegedly striking a woman, attempting to strangle her and telling a witness not to speak with responding officers, according to charging papers.
Da’vione S. Mason is accused of striking the mother of his child and pinning her on the bed, attempting to strangle her until she bit him, charging documents say.
A witness to the attack told police the two were actively assaulting each other and that she had to remove the 1-year-old child so he wouldn’t be injured, charging papers allege, and while speaking to police, Mason allegedly “was screaming, telling her not to speak to police,” causing police to ask the witness “five to six times” to ignore him.
