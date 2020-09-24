The 63-year-old man who was allegedly assaulted to the point of being hospitalized last Sunday died earlier this week, the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
Twain Belafonte Harrod of Callaway, who police said was beaten shortly after midnight on Sunday, Sept. 13, by Delante Javon Holley, 28, and Tyrell Marquelle Birdine 20, both of Lexington Park, died Monday night of his injuries, police say, and lawmen and prosecutors are discussing additional charges this week.
Charging papers say Harrod had been found in critical condition as a passenger after pulling over a speeding vehicle.
An investigation led officers to Birdine and Holley, who witnesses said had pulled Harrod out of the car earlier and beaten him near an apartment in the Riverbay subdivision in Lexington Park. Harrod had called out of the car to confront the men after seeing them in a dispute with a woman outside the apartment, according to the charging documents.
Harrod was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and to an area trauma center for his injuries, police say. Birdine and Holley were arrested and initially charged with attempted first-degree murder last week, prior to Harrod’s death.
The men are both scheduled for preliminary hearings in district court for their current case next month.
A third suspect, Kanisha Butler, who turned 21 this week, was arrested on a hindering charge after allegedly attempting to remove Birdine from a patrol vehicle.
Murder charges upheld in homicide case
In a separate homicide incident, at a preliminary hearing for Malachi Banks, 18, who is accused of shooting and killing Dyante L. Battle late last month, a visiting judge from Prince George’s County ruled the case could continue in circuit court after weighing evidence from a state police detective.
After Battle was shot in the legs last month in the woods behind a fast-food restaurant on Great Mills Road, responding officers found him conscious, and he stated he had been shot by a “Dyson” who investigators have yet to find the identity of, Maryland State Police homicide investigator Detective Mark Miller said in court on Tuesday.
“We’re still working on it,” Miller said, referring to additional suspects who may be involved. Charging papers filed against Banks say five men were seen on camera fleeing the scene of the shooting.
Miller said Banks was developed as a suspect after two individuals called and showed investigators doorbell camera footage of Banks telling a woman he had just shot someone and had requested her help in disposing a firearm.
The woman is “either his girlfriend, or ex-girlfriend,” Miller said.
La Plata defense attorney Jeremy Widder’s multiple requests for Miller to establish a motive for Banks to commit the shooting were denied.
“The fact that there were multiple shooters in the woods that night” would prove there was probable cause to believe they had intent to kill, senior prosecutor Daniel White said.
Retired Prince George’s District Judge Patrick R. Duley ruled there was probable cause to charge Banks with first- and second-degree murder and set a 30-day clock for prosecutors to file charges in the circuit court.
