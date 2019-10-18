A former St. Mary’s County man who was living in Virginia was jailed Tuesday on allegations that he has been stalking his ex-wife, her new husband and their children.
Anthony Wayne Wright, 39, was ordered by a judge to be held in the St. Mary’s detention center to await trial on stalking and harassment charges that allege he has been frequently appearing at his children’s sporting events and his ex-wife’s work and residence, to the point where she and their children “live in fear and in a state of constant paranoia.”
Charging documents allege that a search of Wright’s ex-wife’s car found a “LINXUP Mini GPS tracking device” attached to her vehicle, enclosed in a plastic container which was taped shut, and connected to the vehicle with “two strong magnets.”
According to the charges, Wright has left notes on his ex-wife’s husband’s vehicle at his place of employment at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, and sends letters to his children, who “are aware and do not wish to read them and rip them up.”
A past court order specifies that Wright cannot be near his ex-wife or their children, and the Family Recovery Court “deemed it not healthy for the children to be around” Wright, according to court documents.
Wright’s ex-wife told police that he is seen “at minimum two to five times a week at varying locations in the county, according to the charges, and has been seen at flag football and field hockey games at Dorsey Park in Hollywood and Chancellor’s Run Regional Park in Great Mills. Wright’s current girlfriend has allegedly called Wright’s ex-wife at his request, asking her to have the children call him, according to court documents.
At Wright’s bond hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Assistant State’s Attorney Gina Fioravante said that Wright’s case was “probably one of the most egregious cases of stalking I’ve ever seen.”
Fioravante said that Wright “goes with a telephoto lens” to sporting events and that the children “are terrified of him.”
“If this man is released on his recognizance, I fear for the victims’ safety,” Fioravante said.
Wright’s attorney, Richard Steinmetz, said that Wright voluntarily surrendered himself to police and that he works for an aerospace engineering contractor in Virginia. St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser ordered for Wright to be held without bond until his trial on Nov. 6.
“A repeated violation of a court order coupled with allegations of a GPS tracker concerns the court as to the safety of the victim,” Chesser said.
Twitter: @DanEntNews