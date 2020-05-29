Volunteers clear accident scene, occupant not present

Gun, drugs and paraphernalia allegedly found in vehicle
A vehicle search at Motel 6 in Lexington Park early Wednesday morning allegedly yielded a rifle and suspected drug paraphernalia, according to a charges application filed against Timothy Brooks, 49.
St. Mary’s Deputy Warren Forinash wrote in charging documents that he responded to Sgt. Keith Moritz, who observed a suspicious vehicle parked at the side of the motel with the engine running occupied by two individuals, according to charging documents.
A passenger admitted to having multiple hypodermic needles, charging papers say, and a search of a purse on the floor found unnamed drugs, as well as paraphernalia items. A search of the rest of the vehicle found a scale with suspected cocaine residue, which Brooks allegedly admitted to owning, stating he used it to weigh marijuana, and a .22-caliber rifle with a foldable stock in the trunk, charging papers say.
A call to the Maryland Gun Center revealed that Brooks is prohibited from owning firearms due to a conviction for assault with intent to rob while armed in Washington, D.C., as well as several other drug and assault offenses in St. Mary’s, according to the documents.
Brooks was arrested and charged with possessing a rifle with a felony conviction, possessing a firearm with controlled substances and three misdemeanor drug and gun offenses.
Man accused of assaulting emergency personnel
A 41-year-old man who was involved in a motor vehicle accident earlier this month was charged by a criminal summons Tuesday on allegations he later assaulted three volunteer emergency medical personnel at a hospital.
Thomas Harry Savoy Jr. of Charlotte Hall is facing three second-degree assault charges alleging he became combative when staff came to take his vitals, not releasing their arms, charging documents allege, and three volunteers attempted to restrain Savoy, who allegedly injured the three volunteers, leaving bruising.
Probation, pretrial violations alleged in burglary charge
A Mechanicsville man is facing a fourth-degree burglary charge alleging he entered his uncle’s barn next door.
Charging papers accuse Christopher A. Guy, 35, of slipping into a barn belonging to his uncle living next door, whom the documents say Guy is not permitted to contact, or enter the property of, as a condition of his probation.
It was difficult to determine if anything had been stolen from the barn, charging papers say, but the uncle had been alerted to the entry by a surveillance camera connected to his phone. Later, Kristie Ardire, pretrial services supervisor for the sheriff’s office, alerted officers that Guy was on pretrial release and was monitored by GPS at the time, placing him at the barn, charging papers say.
DAN BELSON
St. Inigoes man jailed on drug charges in Charles County
A St. Inigoes man was charged in Charles County with possession of a controlled schedule one substance — MDMA and buprenophine — in sufficient quantity with intent to distribute.
According to charging documents from the Charles County District Court, a Maryland Transportation Authority officer pulled a vehicle over. Dispatch ran the vehicle’s information and a warrant came through for the driver in St. Mary’s County, John Hess, 28.
Allegedly, MDMA, marijuana and buprenophine without a prescription were found inside the vehicle.
MORGAN DUNLOP